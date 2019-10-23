Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

In last week’s A-Deck, we spoke with Quincy Avery about CJ Stroud, looked at how potentially taking two QBs in 2020 would impact Kyle McCord, and provided the latest on Marvin Harrison Jr.

This week, we take a look at some upcoming visitors for Ohio State, check out the latest College Football Playoff picture, and go inside the latest with Buckeyes hoops.