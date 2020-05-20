Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided a new FutureCast pick for the Buckeyes, as well as the latest on one of the top defensive backs in America.

This week I share some intel on a receiver target people may be sleeping on, as well as go behind my FutureCast pick for 5-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau.