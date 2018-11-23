COLUMBUS, Ohio--Throughout the season for the seniors on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the fact that you are a senior and going through your last lap of games around the Big Ten doesn't really sink in until you reach that Saturday at high noon when you are lining up against what they call "That Team Up North," in Michigan.

Ohio State wide receiver and fifth-year senior Parris Campbell said that it makes "The Game" extra special when it marks the last time he and his fellow seniors will take the field at the "Horseshoe" and with how much is on the line in this year's tilt, especially as an underdog.

"Everything’s on the line for us as a team. Everything’s on the line for me as a senior, playing my last game in the Horseshoe,” Campbell said. “It’s crazy that I just said that, because I never really thought I would be sitting here saying that, but it’s here, it’s everything.”