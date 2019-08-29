COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the Buckeyes step out onto the field on Saturday, the cohesive team that fans see on the field will be in part due to the trust and comfortability between members of the coaching staff.

Like any working environment, a team will operate better if its members, especially its leaders, are freely communicating with one another and acting with the best interest of the team in mind.

Ryan Day has assembled a coaching staff that is not only full of great coaches, but full of individuals who are willing to set aside their egos and work together.

Although there is great experience from the individuals that make up the group, it is impossible to tell how strong the chemistry will be before the pieces are assembled. Jeff Hafley said that the environment is nothing but positive.

“It has been a lot of fun,” Hafley said. “I think coach Day put together, most importantly, a really good group of guys, and we have fun together in there.”

The enjoyment and trust that is in the room allows for ideas to be exchanged more freely. Hafley talked about how he will ask for the opinions of his colleagues and that he is not afraid to speak his mind either.

“I think our whole room is thinking like that, and I think that is very important, because at the end of the day, all we want to do is come up with the best plan where we feel our kids can play the fastest and go try and win a game,” Hafley said.

Hafley’s relationship with fellow co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison is crucial to the success of the defense. With both guys entering their first season with the program, it would not be unlikely for the two to have trouble meshing their ideas and philosophies, but Mattison said that the partnership has been seamless.

“Jeff and I work really, really well together and the big thing is -- and there's no egos,” Mattison said. “You know, our deal is to try to make this defense the best we can. That's it. That's our whole goal.”

This bond may explain why Hafley feels comfortable calling things from the press box on Saturday.

He noted that the vantage point is better upstairs and the game slows down for him when he gets to look down on the play.

Despite the decision making it impossible for him to give hands-on instruction during the game, he feels that calling the game from the press box is the best move for the team.

“A lot of thought went into it, and part of me would love to be around those guys and get my hands on, but I trust the guys that we have down on the field,” Hafley said. “I think it’s more important for me to be upstairs right now. I think we have people that can help, and I trust the support staff, which we have a great group of guys.”

Mattison and Al Washington will be among the coaches staying on the sidelines to give instructions to the players.

On the offensive side, Kevin Wilson is entering his third year with the Buckeyes. Wilson seems to have embodied the selfless nature that has been a theme of this year’s coaching staff.

“I’ve tried to be a great teammate. I trust [Day] as a leader, and I’ve tried to do everything I can,” Wilson said. “As an assistant coach, someone told me years ago, your job is to assist the coach. I’ve tried to do as much as I can to be a great assistant and help him and help our team win.”

Wilson noted that the offensive coaches have done a great job of anticipating what Day would want, and they have made sure to build a system that would set the team up for success.

Day, who will still be calling the plays for the offense, has a tremendous amount of trust in the staff he has assembled, and he is not afraid to give the coaches their freedom.

“We have catalogs of different ideas. And they'll come to me, come to my office, text me at night, they have different ideas,” Day said on the staff working to build a great plan. “I think the staff as a whole is stronger and creative. And it's not just me; it's the whole staff. I think they've all stepped up their game and they'll have to continue it throughout the season.”