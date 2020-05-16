News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 10:55:56 -0500') }} football Edit

A big date coming up for the Big Ten for fall sports

Will the Buckeyes have a chance to defend their Big Ten Championship?
Will the Buckeyes have a chance to defend their Big Ten Championship? (Associated Press)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – While there have been no official signals that Big Ten football is on its way back after this COVID-19-mandated hiatus that sports have taken since March, it feels like the fear of a canceled season is an irrational one.

There is a lot of ground that needs to be covered before that will become a reality however as states are in various states of re-opening.

Ohio is in better shape than other states within the Big Ten landscape however and that has created the fear that the Big Ten, or any conference, could be forced to go with only part of its membership or none of its membership.

Northwestern University president Morton Schapiro spoke recently with ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and it certainly does not appear from Schapiro’s viewpoint that the league would move with only a fraction of its membership.

The SEC is reportedly scheduled to meet later this month to discuss and vote on opening athletic facilities in June. The Big Ten will have meetings a little more than two weeks later.

While there is no published agenda, it doesn’t take much to gather that a litany of topics regarding fall sports will be addressed the first week of June.

If the SEC moves to open its facilities in June, other Power Five conferences will feel the heat to attempt to do the same.

That does not mean that the Big Ten, or any conference, would move hastily and without a lot of thought and consideration into that decision, but with the loss of spring ball and months of supervised conditioning and nutrition, every piece of the puzzle is an important one as teams try to get back to where they were going into March.

