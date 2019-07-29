The college football season may be right around the corner but the NFL is right there too as most teams are getting ready to start their NFL Training Camps. Yes, players like Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas are not in camp at the moment as they are both holding out for new contracts, but those will surely get sorted out sooner rather than later.

Ohio State has done its fair share of loading up NFL rosters through the years and this year 62 former Buckeyes will be part of training camp rosters, looking to play at the next level.

With 62 players spread out over 28 different teams, the Buckeyes really can stake a claim as being one of the biggest talent producers in all of college football. Of the 62 players that are in camps, 55 of them were coached by former head coach Urban Meyer for at least one season and 13 players off of the 2018 Big Ten championship team are on rosters currently.

Four position groups are of particular note as the Buckeyes have double-digit players at wide receiver (10), offensive line (10), defensive line (11) and defensive back (13).

Check out this group of notable Ohio State football alumni on a team-by-team breakdown.

LB Dante Booker* – Arizona Cardinals

DT Michael Bennett* – Atlanta Falcons

CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons

SAF Kurt Coleman – Buffalo Bills

TE Marcus Baugh – Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers

DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals

OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals

OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals

LB Chris Worley – Cincinnati Bengals

CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

WR Devin Smith – Dallas Cowboys

RB Mike Weber – Dallas Cowboys

TE Jeff Heuerman – Denver Broncos

DT Dre’mont Jones – Denver Broncos

OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions

OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers

WR Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans

SAF Tyvis Powell – Houston Texans

CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans

OG Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans

WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts

SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts

DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts

OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Terrelle Pryor – Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Carlos Hyde – Kansas City Chiefs

LB Darron Lee – Kansas City Chiefs

DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers

QB Cardale Jones – Los Angeles Chargers

LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams

LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins

LB Raekwon McMillan – Miami Dolphins

OT Isaiah Prince – Miami Dolphins

DT Adolphus Washington – Miami Dolphins

OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings

DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings

SAF Nate Ebner – New England Patriots

DE John Simon – New England Patriots

CB Eli Apple – New Orleans Saints

QB J.T. Barrett – New Orleans Saints

SAF Vonn Bell – New Orleans Saints

WR Ted Ginn Jr. – New Orleans Saints

CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints

WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints

RB Rod Smith – New York Giants

CB Gareon Conley – Oakland Raiders

DT Jonathan Hankins – Oakland Raiders

SAF Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles

P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles

WR Braxton Miller – Philadelphia Eagles

DE Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Ryan Shazier* – Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers

OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks

OG Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks

TE Nick Vannett – Seattle Seahawks

SAF Damon Webb – Tennessee Titans

QB Dwayne Haskins – Washington Redskins

WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Redskins

*Injured