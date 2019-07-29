62 former Ohio State Buckeyes players on NFL training camp rosters
The college football season may be right around the corner but the NFL is right there too as most teams are getting ready to start their NFL Training Camps. Yes, players like Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas are not in camp at the moment as they are both holding out for new contracts, but those will surely get sorted out sooner rather than later.
Ohio State has done its fair share of loading up NFL rosters through the years and this year 62 former Buckeyes will be part of training camp rosters, looking to play at the next level.
With 62 players spread out over 28 different teams, the Buckeyes really can stake a claim as being one of the biggest talent producers in all of college football. Of the 62 players that are in camps, 55 of them were coached by former head coach Urban Meyer for at least one season and 13 players off of the 2018 Big Ten championship team are on rosters currently.
Four position groups are of particular note as the Buckeyes have double-digit players at wide receiver (10), offensive line (10), defensive line (11) and defensive back (13).
Check out this group of notable Ohio State football alumni on a team-by-team breakdown.
LB Dante Booker* – Arizona Cardinals
DT Michael Bennett* – Atlanta Falcons
CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons
SAF Kurt Coleman – Buffalo Bills
TE Marcus Baugh – Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers
DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals
OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals
OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals
LB Chris Worley – Cincinnati Bengals
CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns
WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys
RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys
WR Devin Smith – Dallas Cowboys
RB Mike Weber – Dallas Cowboys
TE Jeff Heuerman – Denver Broncos
DT Dre’mont Jones – Denver Broncos
OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions
OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers
WR Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans
SAF Tyvis Powell – Houston Texans
CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans
OG Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans
WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts
SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts
DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts
OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Terrelle Pryor – Jacksonville Jaguars
RB Carlos Hyde – Kansas City Chiefs
LB Darron Lee – Kansas City Chiefs
DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers
QB Cardale Jones – Los Angeles Chargers
LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams
LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins
LB Raekwon McMillan – Miami Dolphins
OT Isaiah Prince – Miami Dolphins
DT Adolphus Washington – Miami Dolphins
OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings
DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings
SAF Nate Ebner – New England Patriots
DE John Simon – New England Patriots
CB Eli Apple – New Orleans Saints
QB J.T. Barrett – New Orleans Saints
SAF Vonn Bell – New Orleans Saints
WR Ted Ginn Jr. – New Orleans Saints
CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints
WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints
RB Rod Smith – New York Giants
CB Gareon Conley – Oakland Raiders
DT Jonathan Hankins – Oakland Raiders
SAF Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles
P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles
WR Braxton Miller – Philadelphia Eagles
DE Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Ryan Shazier* – Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers
OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks
OG Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks
TE Nick Vannett – Seattle Seahawks
SAF Damon Webb – Tennessee Titans
QB Dwayne Haskins – Washington Redskins
WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Redskins
*Injured