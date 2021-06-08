Premiere Prospects International (PPI) Recruits is continuing its busy tour across the country this June, with their latest stop being at Ohio State on Tuesday.

For those that don’t know what it is, PPI Recruits is an organization designed to help get international football players on the radar of some of the top college football programs in the United States.

Today’s stop in Columbus featured a few players with Division 1 offers lacing up the cleats and showcasing their skill set in front of the staff. One of them was Lucas Simmons, a 6-foot-8, 295-pound rising junior who worked with Larry Johnson this morning.

“Amazing coach,” Simmons told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon and other media members. “He gave me a lot of feedback. When it went good, he told me it went good. When it went bad, he told me it went bad. So, he’s an honest coach and I really appreciate that.”