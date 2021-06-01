5-star pledge CJ Hicks talks Ohio State visit, message to Luke Montgomery
It was back to business for CJ Hicks on Tuesday.
The five-star linebacker took full advantage of the end of the dead period by stepping foot on Ohio State's campus earlier today. He is also gearing up to take multiple trips to the school in the coming weeks, further solidifying his commitment to the Buckeyes.
During his conversation with BuckeyeGrove today, Hicks discussed his time in Columbus, which featured him speaking with the coaching staff and a future teammate.
"I enjoyed it a lot," Hicks said. "Getting to see Coach Day and Coach Washington in person for the first time in a long time was great. I also spent some time with Luke Montgomery and Gabe Powers as well."
