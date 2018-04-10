The Buckeyes got a big piece of recruiting news for the class of 2019 on Tuesday morning as Cleveland (Ohio) forward Alonzo Gaffney committed to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder is a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and is the No. 16 player in the class of 2019 in the most recent Rivals150 rankings.

Gaffney is the first commit to the class of 2019 for Chris Holtmann and his staff and a big piece for the Buckeyes as they keep one of the biggest names from the state of Ohio in-state.

Before selecting the Buckeyes, Gaffney had a final group that included Michigan State, North Carolina and Georgetown along with Ohio State.

We will have more on this breaking news as it becomes available but this has to be considered a huge win for Holtmann and the Buckeyes.