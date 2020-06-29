BuckeyeGrove - 3-2-1: Well represented

As the calendar moves from June to July, we are still no closer to knowing what college football season is going to look like but that does not mean that there is not a little news here and there that is coming out that is of note to Ohio State fans as we are in the dog days of summer. Even under a normal calendar, this is the time of the year where coaches have a week or two off, we would be counting down the days until the start of fall practice and people would be scattered across the country, getting some final moments of R&R before the sprint to the season would get underway. There is nothing normal about this calendar that we are all a part of however. We are still about two weeks away from when the football calendar would see its first major change as voluntary workouts would turn into something more organized. That is of course, as long as things don't go from bad-to-worse in terms of COVID testing throughout the sport and throughout the world between now and then. We can't figure all of that out or look into a magic mirror to predict the future, so for now we will just have faith that things will work themselves out and just focus on getting through the first couple of weeks of July without incident. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we shift gears to basketball to talk about the all-decade team that was recently released by the Big Ten Network and the Buckeyes who made the cut. And while several expected players did make the cut, there were a couple who did not and that has created some interesting conversation. Sticking with basketball, Keyshawn Woods was supposed to take part in the upcoming TBT for the Big X team, but that won't happen and we will tell you why. Plus, we learned recently that the NCAA has extended the dead period for recruiting, we ask a few new questions to come out of that.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Several Buckeyes named to the BTN all-decade team Big Ten Network is in the process of announcing its all-decade teams over the course of last week and this current week. Basketball was up first and the Buckeyes did quite well with four players being named to the three teams, picked by a panel of two-dozen members of the media. Ohio State led the way with four players.

🌰💪 @OhioStateHoops lead the way with FOUR players in the @BigTenNetwork's All-Decade teams! pic.twitter.com/9L3UnoYtx5 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 24, 2020

Evan Turner was named to the first team, Jared Sullinger made the second team while Aaron Craft and D'Angelo Russell each made the third team. A noticeable omission was Keita Bates-Diop, who was named the 2018 Big Ten Player of the year as well as a second-team All-American, but there were only so many spots on each team and with only 16 spots (there was a tie on the third-team, moving it to 5+5+6, instead of three five-man teams) and the Buckeyes accounted for 25-percent of all picks. Turner was the national player of the year in 2010 and barely made the cut due to most of his career taking place outside of the time parameter, but his final year with Ohio State aw him average 20.4 points per game as well as 9.2 rebounds and shooting just shy of 52-percent from the field. Sullinger would play two seasons with the Buckeyes and would average 10.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds. He was known as one of the most imposing physical players of his era, in a league that has had plenty of physical and dominating big-men down in the low block. Russel would play one season at Ohio State and would go on not only to be the Big Ten freshman of the year but also would end up as a consensus All-American and all-league performer. He would end up being drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell's only season at Ohio State would see him score 19.3 points per game as well as 5.7 rebounds and five assists. Craft would play for four years with Ohio State and was one of those players that felt like he was with the Buckeyes for about 10 years, especially if you asked opponents. He was one of the best on-ball defenders of his era and while his high-water mark for scoring was just 10 points per game during his junior season, Craft would average 4.7 assists per game over the course of his career and would be part of four straight NCAA tournament teams, including the 2012 team that would lose in the national semis to Kansas. Head coach Thad Matta was one of five coaches mentioned for the Coach of the Decade honors but would lose out to Michigan State's Tom Izzo for that honor.

2 - Hopefully not a sign of things to come Everyone is holding their breath when it comes to the status of the 2020 college football season. Two weeks ago we saw several cancellations out of the ranks of the HBCUs with games over the first couple of weeks getting nixed including Southern versus Tennessee State as well as a second game for TSU, this time against Jackson State a week later. Southern and Florida A&M also have called off an early season game. Shortly after that, it was announce that Morehouse not only was cancelling its football season but all fall athletics. On Monday, we learned that another game will not take place from the ranks of Division I-FCS as a game between Dayton and Southeast Missouri State will not be played on September 3rd due to COVID-19. "I feel badly for the players of both teams," UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said. "I know our guys are very disappointed. But the health and safety for our campus and our student-athletes has to be the priority. With the season rapidly approaching, everyone is on pins-and-needles to see if there will be any disruption in Division I-FBS. Most FBS schools are supposed to start their seasons on September 5th, with a handful of schools slated to go a week earlier in "week zero" contests. Time will tell if these games go off as planned.

3 - Keyshawn Woods won't play in the upcoming TBT The TBT starts up on the fourth of July and people cannot be more excited for the return of some live sports, especially here in Columbus. Granted, fans won't be invited to these games as the bubble will be small and there won't even be on-site media at this event, but all of the games will be on television (ESPN) as the entire event will originate from Ohio's capital city. We already know all about the Scarlet and Gray team, the defending TBT champions, comprised mostly of alums of Ohio State from the Thad Matta years at Ohio State. But that is not the only team that has former Ohio State players involved as Big X also has a decided Ohio State flavor to it. But that Buckeye depth took a big hit when it was announced on Monday that former Ohio State player Keyshawn Woods would not participate.

Keyshawn Woods will be unable to participate in the tournament due to exposure to coronavirus. We will certainly miss him, but are thankful for the precautions put in place by TBT to ensure all participants’ safety. — Big X (@BigX_tbt) June 29, 2020

Woods came to Ohio State as a graduate transfer after starting his career at Charlotte and then transferring to Wake Forest. During Woods' one-year with the Buckeyes, he played in 35 games and made 15 starts for the Buckeyes. He would go on to average eight points per game and three rebounds as he averaged a little more than 27 minutes per game. One of his goals was to make the NCAA Tournament field, something that the Buckeyes accomplished, defeating Iowa State in the first-round of the tourney before eventually falling to Houston in the second round. Woods is not the first former Ohio State player to withdraw from the event, both Andre and Kaleb Wesson were slated at one-point to be part of the Big X teams but both withdrew as each are in the process of pursuing professional basketball opportunities. Big X will still have three former Ohio State players moving forward with head coach Andrew Dakich as well as players CJ Jackson and Jae'Sean Tate.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - What about football? Big Ten Network is now turning its attention to the football side of things and just how many Buckeyes will make the list? We know with 14 teams in the conference, there is going to be a lot of pressure to show some team diversity on this list while trying to remain true to the spirit of picking these teams. Earlier we talked about basketball and how Ohio State had four of the 16 players, 25-percent of all slots available. It is unlikely that any team is going to be able to pull that feat off here, even if warranted. Nobody has had the success of the Buckeyes over the course of the decade we are talking about, Ohio State only had one losing season over the course of that run, a 6-7 year in 2011 during the transition from Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer, a one-year stint by Luke Fickell where he was put in a difficult position. How many Bosa's make this list? How do you sort our the BIA secondary in this mix? How many members of the 2014 National Championship team make the cut? We were not given a vote, but look for us to make our own picks coming up here in the next week or two, after we see what Big Ten Network does and we can help correct the record, or at least how we see things.

2 - Any end in sight for the dead period? We learned over the last seven days that the NCAA Dead Period will go through the end of August but the truth is, we don't expect this to be lifted any time soon. Just how long will the NCAA keep coaches on campus and recruits off campus? It makes sense, when you are trying to create a small circle, not to allow people from outside in, especially when you are trying to get ready for a football season. Could this cycle not have any in-person visits the rest of the way? Could we see the December signing period tabled for one year, hoping to level the playing field and potentially opening up January 2021 for visits, once games are done? Would that be fair to the top-four teams who would/could/should be playing for a national championship? We have all sorts of thoughts about this one but will hold our tongues for now as we know everyone is dealing with a constantly evolving landscape.

ONE PREDICTION: Scarlet and Gray will win the TBT to become back-to-back champs

I am predicting a back-to-back reign for Carmen's Crew, in Aaron Craft's pro basketball swan song (The Basketball Tournament)