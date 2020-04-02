Sports is still in a complete and total holding pattern at this point and it does not appear that we are anywhere close to having an honest discussion of when things are going resume, either in a full or limited fashion. While all competition on a national and really a worldwide level has been halted, that does not mean that news is not happening, especially in the world of recruiting in the college ranks. Ohio State is one school that is certainly not taking any sort of pause on that front, even if campus is closed, coaches are working from home and recruits are unable to get out on the road. College basketball also is well into its movement season, even though right now we should be talking about the upcoming Final Four and coming close to crowning a national champion. Ohio State recently made some big news by adding Seth Towns to fold via graduate transfer but is that the only move that Chris Holtmann is going to make? (We will talk about that more in a second). In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, it has been somewhat slim picking when it comes to a full gambit of news but there is news out there if you look for it. We talk about the recruiting efforts on both fronts. Plus, the NCAA came out and is allowing schools to offer scholarships to spring sports athletes that saw their seasons wiped away by the COVID-19 crisis and Ohio State has already made its decision in terms of the option of moving forward with that, a decision that is going to be handled on a school-by-school basis. We will talk about all of that and more in our weekly series.



THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Future is fine at running back This has not been something that has changed over the course of just this week but over the past seven days it is safe to say that Ohio State's running back position has a strong foundation for the next couple of seasons. People are quick to circle back to the class of 2020 and how Ohio State seemingly went from being in commanding position to land two of the nation's top backs to sitting with no running back commitments going into late November, just a handful of days before the early signing period and something that you would not expect out of a program that was putting a 2,000-yard rushing season on the field with JK Dobbins. Of course the over-reactive nature of recruiting fans immediately wondered if Tony Alford had lost his magic and of course the most vocal of that group went to social media calling for some sort of change in leadership, as if Alford forgot to recruit running backs or something equally ridiculous as that notion. Alford is now back in the good graces of those fans, even if that subsection of the fanbase is having to eat a good amount of crow.

TreVeyon Henderson joined the class at the end of last week to give the Buckeyes one of the most formidable one-two punches in a recruiting class with Evan Pryor since Georgia signed Zamir White and James Cook in 2018 (granted, Ohio State will now have to play defense until at least December to hold on to both of these commitments). People will also jump in and point out during this offseason that Ohio State went out and landed one of the biggest transfers of the off season with Trey Sermon, which obviously fills an immediate need for the 2020 season, whatever that year may look like. But looking beyond that, Ohio State knew that it was going to need a year where it was going to double up and get a pair of top backs. Sometimes it is difficult to convince two players that are used to being feature backs to come into the same class. But trends at running back are showing that more and more backs are realizing the limited shelf-life of the position and are welcoming sharing the load to a certain extent. Ohio State was able to do that through the years with Dobbins and Mike Weber and to a lesser extent last year with Dobbins and Master Teague, even if Dobbins shouldered more of the load as the year went on. Opponents of Ohio State are quick to point out that it might be a challenge for Ohio State to secure both signatures on Letters of Intent or that the back that loses that falls behind the other back after year two will immediately enter the portal and look for a new home. While there is so much that we don't know what the future has in store, Ohio State has proven year-in and year-out that it can juggle top backs and even if Ohio State only signed one back this season, that 2022 might be the year that two backs would come in and that nothing would be given, just due to seniority. The point is, it is funny how things change and how running back now looks to have as bright of a future as any other position on this roster (maybe save wide receiver, what is happening over there is borderline silly).

It feels like an eternity ago when the Buckeyes landed Jack Sawyer, their highest-rated recruit at this point (Rivals.com)

2 - Lapping the field Anybody who has been paying attention knows that the Buckeyes have been out-recruiting the rest of the Big Ten at a high level. In the current class of 2021, the Buckeyes almost have three times as Rivals.com team recruiting points than the next Big Ten team (Wisconsin). RELATED: How Rivalsl.com team rankings work That has received a lot of notice at this point and there will be a long time to talk about Ohio State's top recruiting class and the pursuit of being the first northern team to win the team recruiting title in the Rivals.com-era. But if you want to explain why the Buckeyes have been so successful through the years, it really comes down to having the right players. Now, no program is 100-percent when it comes to recruiting. Players either don't pan out, transfer or just kind of fade away. No basketball player hits 100-percent of their shots, no batter has a 1.000 batting average etc, etc, etc... But you need to hit at a high rate and the Buckeyes have done that. It does not always show up in the rankings, but that ultimately is the measurement that we have when it comes to looking at recruiting success. Over the five past completed recruiting cycles (2016-2020) the Big Ten has signed 99 players who have been members of the five Rivals100 rankings. Ohio State has signed 45 of those players, or 45.5-percent for those sticklers for the math. The next highest team? Michigan is up next with 16 players or 16.2-percent of the pool of Rivals100 players.

Signed prospects from Rivals100's (2016-2020) School Number signed % of 5-year pool Ohio State 45 45.5 Michigan 16 16.2 Penn State 14 14.2 Nebraska 9 9.1 Wisconsin 5 5.1 Maryland 4 4.0 Michigan State 3 3.0 Illinois 1 1.0 Purdue 1 1.0 Iowa 1 1.0 Minnesota 1 1.0

Now, recruiting success does not always equate success on the field, just ask the Michigan Wolverines who sit second on the list but have not been to a Big Ten Championship Game. Northwestern has not signed a member of the Rivals100 over the five-year window and did make it to one Big Ten Championship Game while the Badgers only have secured about five-percent of the Rivals100 members but yet have made it to three of the last four title games. But what stands out the most is that in both 2020 and 2018 the Buckeyes had more members of the Rivals100 than the rest of the league combined. Over those five years the Buckeyes have signed 16 five-stars while the rest of the league has combined for just 10. And in no season have the other 13 members of the Big Ten combined for more signed five-stars in any season than the Buckeyes. Even the "transitional" year where the Buckeyes were going from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, a year where everyone else was supposed to close the gap on the Buckeyes as a few members of the class de-committed with all of the turmoil around the program, was it really noticeable? Yes, that is the only season over the last five where the rest of the league really put the hammer down compared to Ohio State with 17 signees in the R100 compared to Ohio State's five, the Buckeyes signed players like Zach Harrison, Garrett Wilson, Harry Miller, Jameson Williams and Cade Stover at the top end of the class. All guys who have big futures within the program. That class came in as the No. 21 class in the nation according to the team rankings, but that was also a 17-man class, which just by a sheer numbers point of view, really handicapped the class from getting any higher with every class ahead of it having four or more members than the Buckeyes. 2019 may have been the best chance for anyone in the league to knock off the Bucks on that front because in 2020, with the opportunity to break through the 20-man threshold, the Buckeyes had the No. 5 national class and with 2021 in full-swing and the Buckeyes sitting in an overwhelming top spot, it doesn't appear anyone within the league will be within hailing distance of this class. Of course, you need some good coaches and personnel to work with all these players and the Buckeyes have proven to have that down as well.

3 - Ohio State taking the lead on spring sport relief The NCAA announced this week that it is creating a path for spring sport athletes to receive an additional year of eligibility moving forward after all of those sports saw their seasons cut short. RELATED: Ohio State will offer scholarships to impacted spring athletes Ohio State saw 12 sports impacted by the worldwide shutdown. The Buckeyes were quick to act on this and announced that they would be offering those additional scholarships, which are allowed to be 'equal' or 'less' than what the athlete received for 2020. That does not mean that everyone will take advantage of the opportunity as most of the spring sports do not offer full scholarships. Women's lacrosse has one player on a full ride while other sports have to split up a limited amount of scholarships into partial rides for players as they stay within the NCAA-mandated numbers placed upon schools. Many of these athletes who were either on-track to a spring graduation or already had an undergraduate degree were ready to move on to the next phase of their lives, with either jobs lined up or an opportunity to try their hand at athletics beyond the college setting. Others immediately jumped at the chance to come back for one more season, especially after losing this season and work on a graduate degree at the same time. But that also would entail for partial scholarship athletes the necessity of loans, grants or other means of getting themselves 'whole' in terms of the significant cost of another year of schooling. It will be interesting to view this all from a national perspective as it is a school-by-school decision on the option to bring players back or not. It also creates some issues with schools looking at how they will not only juggle roster numbers in the short term (baseball will have some relief) but also in the future as sports essentially could have two freshmen classes, the incoming recruiting class of 2020 as well as the 2019 freshmen class, a class that did not have a chance to compete and should all be in line redshirts. What will this mean for recruiting moving forward with a 'glut' of numbers on the roster? Ultimately, the NCAA made a great decision in opening the door for this spring sport athletes but one answer has opened up a mountain of questions, questions that nobody is quite sure how to answer. Seems to be par for the course with where things stand from a larger picture in terms of when the world will see sports return.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - What's next? We are going to stay away from the politics of where we are at right now and just ask the question that everyone wants answered, 'When are sports coming back?'. People are so desperate for action, casinos are taking action on the Ukrainian Table Tennis league and every sports-centric network is dusting off the archives to put anything they can on the air. (Why can't Food Network make the decision to air shows that instruct people how to cook at home instead of showing us shows that highlight diners, drive-ins and dives that we cannot visit at this time?)

👀 the 🏓 matches coming up including LIVE InPlay and check your @WilliamHillUS Nevada app for all of matches throughout the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/lHkg7kFNUD — William Hill Nevada (@WilliamHillNV) April 2, 2020

Current ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit ruffled a lot of feathers when he came out and declared that he would be surprised if football was played this year. Reports have surfaced with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and the athletic director at Kansas State both scoffing at Herbie's statement. Did Herbstreit go and land the medical degree that Robert Smith was eyeing during his Ohio State career or did ESPN's lead college football commentator just give ESPN something to talk about for days and days? Talk about the tail wagging the dog. Regardless of all of that, it doesn't give us any clearer answer as to when sports may come back as events are being cancelled well into the summer. There are many who feel that with each passing day the chances of fall sports are starting to fade but we ask people to remember that we are three-weeks (give-or-take) into this wasteland without sports and things change daily, if not hourly, and making broad declarations at this point really is tantamount to spitting into the wind. We are hurting too, we miss sports as well. But let's give it a little time before we start talking about the cancellation, condensing or moving of college football and other fall sports.

Andre Wesson (24) is gone for sure and it sure looks like Kaleb (34) will not be back next season (USATSI)

2 - What's next for Chris Holtmann's roster? It should have come as no surprise that Kaleb Wesson is looking at the professional ranks once again. He did it last season, only to return. This year it sounds as if he is going to work within the rules to leave the door open but if you read his Twitter post, it sounds as if he is probably done (Granted, do we really know anything at this point in terms of sports with the COVID-19 situation that has gripped the entire world?) It does create the question of what Ohio State would do with that roster spot. If the younger Wesson (with Andre out of eligibility and there not being any sign of a winter sport athlete waiver coming from the NCAA) decides to come back, the Buckeyes would be at their firm cap of 13 players with nobody sitting on a NCAA-mandated 'sit year' due to transfer with Justice Sueing eligible for competition this upcoming season. But Wesson's return really feels unlikely, which means the Buckeyes have one spot under the cap and could go one of many ways. Ohio State could bank that spot, hold it for the following class and potentially offer a one-year scholarship to a deserving walk-on in the interim. Teams don't generally go 13-deep, especially when benches shorten in league play. The second option would be to go and pursue a player in the transfer portal that would come in as a one-year graduate transfer. There certainly is a need for either an additional primary ball-handler to support CJ Walker or a true center to match-up in a league that has more than its fair share of skilled big men down low. The third option would be to pursue another 'sit one' transfer, the way Ohio State did with Walker and with Sueing in the past. It has worked in the past and Holtmann has said on multiple occasions that he is a fan of having that type of transfer available, someone who has multiple years to play after becoming eligible. Of all the options, this seems to be the most realistic. The final option would be to see what is left in the current class of high school seniors and bring in a four-year player. This seems to be the least likely at this point (well, outside of Kaleb actually coming back). There are still some players on the Rivals150 that have not made a pledge but as we have stated at length in the past, this is a relationship business, especially when it comes to recruiting that player coming out of high school who is making a 'potential four or five-year commitment to a school. Graduate transfers have the gift of being several years older, having a degree in-hand and really looking at this move as a business decision as much as anything else. So, time will tell what the Buckeyes will do here. Our best guess is looking at that 'sit one' type of transfer but all bets are off, more so now than ever as we are in some uncharted waters.

ONE PREDICTION: Kaleb Wesson has played his final game for the Buckeyes