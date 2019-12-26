SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The team is in Arizona and time is winding down in terms of having fun and going through the preparations with the game rapidly approaching on Saturday (8:00pm EST - ESPN). The Buckeyes have had some time over the past several days to have fun, kick back and spend time with the team but this game has so much on the line, more than just a trophy and s pat on the back. 130 Division I (FBS) teams start the season with the goal of winning the national championship, maybe only a dozen or so have a realistic shot when you look at it of being really in the mix and that number is down to the four teams in the College Football Playoff. After Saturday night, that number will be cut down to two and Ohio State desperately wants to be one of those two with the scene shifting to New Orleans for the championship game. Anything less than an A effort against Clemson will likely prohibit that as two teams have got to go home after the semifinals. This entire edition of the 3-2-1 presented by Hague Water Conditioning is dedicated to the upcoming game, 51 weeks in the making. The Buckeyes started off the 2019 calendar as Rose Bowl Champions and now want to add a Fiesta Bowl trophy to an already impressive case. We are talking Fiesta Bowl as we get things started.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1- Who really is the disrespected team? Dabo Swinney feels the disrespect. “It’s the first time since 1966 that a team started the season No. 1, went undefeated through the regular season and finished third,” Swinney said earlier this month. “OK. So that is history – the first time that has happened, so congratulations on that.” So do the Buckeyes. “We’re definitely the most disrespected team in the nation, by far,” Ohio State running back JK Dobbins said earlier this week. “There’s a lot of things that go on and we get disrespected a lot. Before the season even started we were ranked fourth in the Big Ten. We’re disrespected. We blow everyone out the whole season and then we have a bad half and drop to number two. It is what it is, but I do feel we’re disrespected." Can both teams be disrespected? The Buckeyes are a two-point underdog despite really only having maybe a grand total of four bad quarters of football this season. Clemson has the majority of prognosticators in its corner in terms of game picks but Swinney doesn't feel that his defending national champions are getting their due as they are on a 28-game winning streak, even if what happened in 2018 means nothing here at the end of 2019. The Buckeyes are 9-4 against the spread and have never been less than a nine-point favorite along the way. Ohio State is 1-3 ATS in its last four but that also was against a three-game gauntlet over the span of the final three weeks (covering against Michigan). Clemson is 10-3 against the spread, never less than a 16-5-point favorite against a much worse schedule. To the Tigers credit, they have just been able to take the soul of their opponents this year and have not ended up on the wrong end of the line since coming up 3.5-points short against Division I-FCS Wofford. Clemson's other non-covers were against UNC and Texas A&M. So obviously the oddsmakers have loved both of these teams and shown them a ton of respect along the way but neither feel like the CFP committee showed them much respect with both feeling that they should have been the No. 1 team and potentially avoiding this game in the semifinals round. But ultimately, you don't have to look far to find someone picking against Ohio State in this game. There have been a few outliers out there that like the Buckeyes, a team that up until the Penn State game were set to be one of the best teams of the century, coming out of the Michigan game were still 'head and shoulders above everyone else' and then fell off the table after trailing to Wisconsin and looking very mortal in the first half of that game despite taking control in the second half and cruising to a relatively comfortable win by the time the game arrived in its closing stages. Both teams are so evenly matched, even if one team can claim an edge here and the other one an edge there that sometimes you have to find that little something extra to put your team over the top. Talent will rise to the top and this whole discussion of disrespect to the ash bin of history. But it will leave a lasting legacy among one fanbase or the other, whichever one is saddled with the loss about what could have been if either of these teams got a little more respect from the committee and that this game could have been played in New Orleans instead with everything on the line two weeks later.

2- A few early declarations During bowl media day we learned that both Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers fully intend to come back to Ohio State for the 2020 season as both draft eligible players had decisions to make. Both had come on this year as Ohio State's offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award given to the nation't top offensive line unit. We already knew that Jonah Jackson and Branden Bowen would leave after this year and Thayer Munford will have to make a decision as well. The Buckeyes are blessed with a lot of depth and have played young guys a lot along the way but there is nothing like knowing that a couple of "dudes" will be there next year to anchor a line that was so good this year. We learned earlier this month that Enokk Vimahi won't take his previously planned LDS mission trip for two years and that gives the Buckeyes another young player in the mix to try and grab Jackson's spot while there will be several candidates for that open tackle spot that will be left vacant by Bowen with Nick Petit-Frere looking to be the ideal candidate to step into that role. Definitely good news looking forward, even if the attention is solely on the here and now for the Buckeyes.

3- Keeping it loose It is no secret that we don't get a chance to see a lot of practice with our own eyes. We have a network of great sources that we can rely upon when we need to in order to get a feel of how the team is doing, who is looking good and the like. But this bowl trip provides a small window for us to see a few minutes of practice and while everyone assumed that Ryan Day had his own very distinct personality when it came to striking a balance between task master and fun guy, we had a chance to see it during a Christmas Day practice. Day took it upon himself to move equipment around on the field to set up his "welcome game" for players and coaches to take the field and did not relegate any of this to the countless numbers of interns, trainers and support staff to set up. The Ohio State head coach said on Thursday that there are times where this does happen, even if the media does not get to witness it first hand. It was good to see, especially as we all know how hard the team is working to get ready for this game, sacrificing the holiday season for the early bowl game. Let's just hope it results in a big win and forces the Buckeyes to have to prepare just a little bit longer for one more game.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1- Battle of the backs, who will reign supreme? JK Dobbins? Travis Etienne? Both backs have had tremendous seasons but someone is going to have to lead their team to a win here. Ohio State certainly needs to rely more upon the run than Clemson, but that does not mean that Clemson can just abandon the run and put it on the arms of Trevor Lawrence.

While neither back want to make this a "me versus him" type of battle, the media sure likes to do things like that and there will be a running commentary come Saturday evening over who is having the better game and who is the better back. Who will it be? Time will tell.

2- Can Chase Young get back to the sack party? This is not saying that Chase Young has not played a factor in these couple of games where he has not recorded a sack but it is just odd for fans to see the nation's sack leader go a couple of games without one after he was on such a torrid pace. Clemson does not allow sacks and the Buckeyes are pretty good at getting to the quarterback. Ohio State has to get to Lawrence and hit him a few times just to now allow him to get comfortable and allow his receivers to eventually get open. The Tigers are only allowing a sack per game on average and while they have faced much inferior lines than Ohio State's they have been able to repel all opponents largely through the season. You better believe that Young is not ready for this to be his final collegiate game and expect him to play at the highest level that we have seen all that year. That level does not mean that we will see a record number of sacks by any means, but he will push Clemson in a way that the Tigers have not been pushed in quite some time.

ONE PREDICTION: Buckeyes win