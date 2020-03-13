Often times we will make jokes about "everyone has heard this unless they were living under a rock" or something to that nature, but when it comes to the landscape of sports today, even people under a rock are aware that as of today, there is very little to zero sports content out there to be consumed. We are not going to try and become some offshoot of the CDC or the NIH and explain what is going on with COVID-19, because that is not our speciality and to be quite honest, things are changing rapidly and by the time I start writing this piece, something may have changed by the time that I am done writing the piece. But in short, mass gatherings of more than 250 or 100 people (depending on where you live) may be off-limits outside of malls, restaurants, medical facilities and things of that nature. That does not bode well for sporting events that went from full-go to no-fans and now are to canceled or at best, postponed. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at the only topic in the world of sports.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Spring Practice delayed at best, done at worst While we have seen this event and that event canceled over the last 48-plus hours, there was still a 'wait-and-see' and 'to be determined' answer when it came to Ohio State's spring practice schedule, which was scheduled to resume next week after a planned one-week hiatus for Ohio State's spring break. Well, the Big Ten stepped in and made a decision for its 14 member schools when it issued a statement on Friday morning, halting all 'organized team activities' until April 6th, 2020. Obviously, spring football falls into the category of organized team activities. Now, that would not prohibit Justin Fields and Chris Olave going out to a park and throwing a football around, but it certainly does mean that the Ohio State coaches are not going to be able to work with the team over this timeframe, a 15-practice schedule that normally culminates with the annual spring game. But we already know that the spring game has been called off for this year as well. So, what happens if after April 6th the all-clear is sounded, life returns to some level of normalcy at that point? That does not leave many days between that day and the end of the academic semester which sees the last day of classes occurring on April 20th and exams running through the 28th. University housing has already issued vacate orders by the 22nd of March for students living in on-campus housing and there will be no face-to-face instruction academically for this spring semester throughout the entire university. There are more questions than answers when it comes to this. Will the NCAA change the constructs of summer workouts? Will they allow more hands-on time with the coaches over the summer for teams to make up missed time? What happens if certain schools and leagues don't step in and curb their own spring practice? As of Friday morning, Missouri was still set to resume spring practice, so obviously the SEC has not stepped in and made any sort of blanket order among its member schools. That certainly does create an uneven playing field in terms of who is getting to do what (apologies to Missouri, but they could practice every day until football season and it is not going to make a significant difference, but do you want to give Alabama 10 extra practices that you do not get?). We obviously are in unprecedented times and while we don't know what tomorrow or next week will hold, there will be the day that we will exit this COVID-19 landscape and back into throes of everyday life and while sports may seem to be just a trivial pursuit in the grand scheme of things, make no mistake... there is going to be a need for some real answers at that point.

Andre Wesson and the Buckeyes should be able to call themselves a NCAA Tournament team this year (USA Today SI)

2 - A correct decision but incorrect implementation Hear me out here. I did not want to see the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament get canceled but it became very clear when NBA players started testing positive for COVID-19 that it was just a matter of time. We saw the conference tournaments fall one-by-one with some playing a few games and the last hold-out of the major conferences, the Big East, playing one last half of basketball on Thursday before shuttering the event entirely. What I do have a problem with is this apparent move of where the tournament is done, there is no talk about announcing the teams that would have been in the field and 'be sure to wash your hands'. I honestly am not making this point to try and earn coaches bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament but I do think that it is important, at least in some way, shape or form, to announce the 68 teams that would comprise the tournament. For some smaller schools that don't get to the tournament all that much, it still would be nice to have a banner in their field house celebrating a solid effort that fell to being a victim of circumstance. For larger programs, there are records in place for making the field of 64/68/whatever for so many years in a row and now we are going to have a giant question mark as to how we are going to look at the season of 2019-20. But most importantly, this needs to be for these athletes, that all played their regular seasons, crowned regular season champions and painted an almost complete picture of these seasons. There is a level of pride to be able to come back to school after five, 10, 20 or more years, point to a banner and tell stories to the family about those few months where they were the at the top of their game and helped pilot their team to the elite ranks of being included in the tournament. To the non-sports fan, this all may seem trivial and out of place and here 'in the weeds' it might be. But this is not something that you can go back two months from now as a footnote and just fill in the blanks. It is unrealistic to think that this tournament can be delayed to May or beyond when teams are not even able to workout as a group under the eyes and leadership of their coaching staffs. But the NCAA needs to do the right thing and even if it is not with the full pomp and circumstance of the Selection Sunday show, it needs to announce its field of 68 teams, even if that does not give a 'bid stealer' a chance to get into the field. It is not a perfect substitution by any means, but it is important and something that needs to be done.

3 - Take care of yourself This is going to be short and sweet. Take care of yourselves. Wash your hands. Cover your coughs. If you are normally a gross person who double-dips and sticks your fingers in other people's food... knock it off. We certainly don't have all the answers when it comes to this COVID-19 outbreak and we don't know when we are going to turn the corner or how things are going to play out. But every person down to the individual can do their part to not be part of the problem here. If you feel sick, don't go to work. Know the symptoms. For more information on COVID-19, please visit here. Please, take care of yourself and those around you.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

The NCAA needs to really take a look at how this NCAA calendar is shaping up (USA Today Sports Images)

1 - What does this mean for recruiting? The Buckeyes will not have on-campus or off-campus recruiting for the short term as the Big Ten has come in and mirrored what Ohio State and others did in terms of taking coaches off the road and not bringing recruits on campus. March 1st through April 14th is designated as a quiet period and then April 15th through May 31st is the annual spring evaluation period. Ohio State was slated to have a lot of on-campus visits, especially around the now-canceled spring game on April 11th. What does this mean going forward? Will the NCAA step in and unilaterally change this period where nobody (or next to nobody) can go on the road and turn it into a dead period and then shift the calendar around to allow for these missed days to be made up during a traditional dead period? Does it make sense to have an early signing period when all of the visits that normally would be occurring now cannot happen? Has the NCAA even really had the chance to come up with any sort of a plan as things are changing quickly, by the hour in many cases with this? Coaches, athletes and recruiting fans all alike are upset and not sure what to make of this whole situation. Obviously, the well-being of all involved is of paramount importance, but there are going to need to be some changes to the standard operating procedure for this year to fix what has been broken.

2 - What to do with final-year players who lose their season? What do we do with all of the winter and spring athletes that have seen their seasons come to an abrupt end? Obviously the winter sports have had a chance to play most/all of their regular seasons but had their championship schedules altered. Spring athletes were just getting underway and now know their seasons are done for all intents and purposes. Imagine being a senior in one of those sports, having their final year of competition cut off. Many of these sports with little-to-no professional outlets. That's it, you're done, sorry. That is not right. But with the normal churn of scholarship numbers and money, what is there to do? Do you bring them back for another year, making a special exemption on the scholarship caps? Schools like Ohio State could do that easier, if given the opportunity but even with a budget like Ohio State has, those scholarships have to be funded somehow. And you are also dealing with caps that will have to be moved. Incoming first-year athletes have signed grant-in-aid forms filled out, and even those who are getting partial scholarships based on how their sport works are still going to be expecting that money to come in. These sports don't draw the eyes of football and basketball but there are a lot of other athletes that will have a lot of questions moving forward. There has to be a way to make things right and not let these young men and women see their athletic careers end like this across the nation.

ONE PREDICTION: 3-2-1 is going to become increasingly difficult to write moving forward