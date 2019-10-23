COLUMBUS, Ohio - Another week and another 40-plus point win for the Buckeyes, making it five of seven weeks that Ohio State has won its game by that margin, most recently by 49 points at Northwestern. Every team out there obviously is going to have a different schedule and it is not always going to be apples-to-apples when trying to compare teams by margins of victory in playing uneven schedules, but it is hard to ignore that Ohio State has absolutely outclassed its opponents to date with these huge point disparities. We get right to it as we start our weekly 3-2-1 series, presented by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, as we get into margins of victories, remaining schedules and much more.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Buckeyes continue to dominate opponents Looking at the rest of the top five will show everyone that Alabama and LSU each have two wins of 40-plus on their schedules through seven games while Clemson and Oklahoma only each have one. And none of those six games have occurred in a conference games, where three of Ohio State's have taken place in Big Ten games, all three of them strangely enough on the road.

Penn State is sitting at No. 6 in the AP poll and the Nittany Lions only have two wins of 40-plus and one of those took place in a league game, a 59-0 thrashing at Maryland. There are going to be people who are going to jump in and say, "Well, it is a lot more difficult to go and get that kind of win in XYZ league because it is just a better league and you can't get away with that," but before we get into that, let's remember that it is almost universally accepted that the ACC is a one-team league this season and the Big 12 may be well on its way to the same fate, regardless of Baylor's unbeaten mark to this point (the pollsters still don't see fit to have them any higher than 14 and behind seven teams already sitting with a loss, and after seeing Texas needing a final second field goal to finally put Kansas away. Kansas, one of the worst Power Five teams out there in recent memory. Look, those top-six teams have combined for a record of 42-0 on the season and of course the argument is going to be thrown out there that both LSU and Oklahoma had their closest margin of victory happen against Texas (LSU played at Texas while Oklahoma played at the Cotton Bowl in a 50-50 split), it is not as if there is a wide margin between teams that played the top-six the closest in terms of Sagarin Rating.

Closest Margins of Victory thru 2019 Team SOS according to Sagarin Closest MOV Opponent Sagarin Rating of opponent Alabama 52 19 at TAMU 19 LSU 41 7 at Texas 15 Ohio State 32 24 vs. Mich. St. 21 Clemson 43 1 at UNC 48 Oklahoma 48 7 vs. Texas 15 Penn State 47 5 at Iowa 20

Of course, this all means little when you look at the fact that most teams in this top-six still have to play the most difficult parts of their schedules coming up over the next six weeks as the stakes get higher and the margin for error gets smaller with less time to try and build back up from a loss. Plus, Alabama and LSU still have top play one another as do Ohio State and Penn State, promising that two of these top-six teams will be assured a loss. People will also be quick to point out that this team or that team has not played anyone yet, but a look at the SOS according to Sagarin shows that the schedules are all within about 20 spots, with the Buckeyes holding the top spot out of those six teams. And it is not as if anyone is sitting with a 'current' top-10 win at this point, there are very few of those to this point across college football. The final six weeks leading into the conference championship game should provide for some exciting games down the stretch as most teams will have a test or two on their hands.

Remaining ranked games Team Notable games remaining (AP ranking) Alabama (2) LSU, (9) Auburn LSU (9) Auburn, (1) Alabama Ohio State (13) Wisconsin, (6) Penn State, (19) Michigan Clemson (25) Wake Forest Oklahoma (23) Iowa State, (14) Baylor Penn State (17) Minnesota, (3) Ohio State

There will be plenty of opportunity for some teams to impress the committee with a difficult schedule ahead and for other teams, the goal will be just not to trip up like Wisconsin did against a 30-point underdog in Illinois. Now is the time to separate yourself from the rest of the field and put some space between yourself and the rest of the pack. While the Buckeyes are still stuck in the three or four range of most of the polls, it would be hard to argue that they have not been the most impressive team to date in terms of what they have done with the games already on their schedule. If the Buckeyes are able to continue the trend, a 15-game season could be in order. Just a little fun fact to throw in at the end, the last time that Ohio State opened a season with this many 24-point wins to start the season? You have to go back to the 1973 season when Ohio State opened the year with nine consecutive wins of 24-points or more before eventually tying Michigan in a 10-10 game before being selected by a secret vote of conference athletic directors to head to the Rose Bowl and beating USC 42-21.

Master Teague has already eclipsed 500 yards rushing as a back-up (Scott Stuart)

2 - Teague is developing into a top option We understand that many of Master Teague's runs have occurred late in games after opposing offenses have had to contend with a potent Ohio State offense for two or three full quarters but that does not take anything away from what Ohio State's No. 2 running back has been able to do with the carries that he has gotten. And the coaches have certainly noticed as they have been inserting Teague into the game earlier and earlier for a series or two in order to keep JK Dobbins fresh. Teague had seven carries for 96 yards and a 73-yard touchdown run against Northwestern this past week and that now gets Teague up to 512 yards on the season. That is good enough for No. 5 in the Big Ten rushers, 50-plus yards ahead of Michigan's leading rusher, Zach Charbonnet and only 41 yards behind No. 4 Stevie Scott out of Indiana. It is all pretty impressive with just 73 carries on the year, giving Teague a 7.0 YPC average, only 0.1 yards behind the average carry of JK Dobbins and among the conference leaders in that statistic. With this likely being Dobbins' final season with the Buckeyes as he will be draft eligible after this season ends, the Buckeyes will need to find someone to step into that role for the 2020 season and Teague has shown in limited action that he is more than up to the challenge and has the results to back his campaign to be that guy when the time arises. How good has Teague been? As the No. 2 back for the Buckeyes, he has outgained the Purdue Boilermakers as a team but almost 100 yards on 115 fewer carries. Granted, the Boilers are doing things without Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore in the offense, but with the loss of those two players, you would expect even more of an emphasis on the run game and it just has not been there with the team averaging less than 60 yards per game on the ground.

Even the backups are making big plays in the pass defense (Scott Stuart)

3 - BIA is real The Ohio State secondary (and pass defense in general, because we know that it is a full defensive effort) has been on point this season with allowing just 136 yards per game via the pass. In three of the last four games, the Buckeyes have allowed 60 or fewer yards passing. Granted, Northwestern and Miami (Ohio) don't exactly strike fear into the hearts of many but going into the Nebraska game, there was a lot of concern that Adrian Martinez was going to be able to build upon a 22-33 day for 266 yards and a touchdown. That obviously did not happen as the Huskers were held to 47 yards on just eight completions. Fans know that Jordan Fuller would be a force in the secondary but were unsure about Damon Arnette, who has more than made the most out of his final year with the Buckeyes. There was chatter going into the season that Jeffrey Okudah had the 'tools' to be an NFL first-rounder, but he has backed that up with deeds as he continues to show why he is one of the best corners in the league. And Shaun Wade has done nothing to hurt his reputation as a 'do-anything' type of player in the secondary that continues to improve each week. Just how dominating has the secondary been (and we are talking about everyone, not just the first teamers)? Three opponents this season have not completed a pass of 15 yards against this defense, the Buckeyes have picked off at least one pass in every game of the season and Ohio State has kept every team it has faced under its average passing yardage numbers for the season.

Passing Numbers Team Avg. per game vs. Ohio State Difference FAU 283 206 77 Cincinnati 210 166 44 Indiana 307 215 93 Miami (OH) 172 60 112 Nebraska 209 47 162 Michigan St. 240 218 22 Northwestern 124 42 82

On average the Buckeyes have kept these seven teams 84.6 yards below their average passing numbers on the year. Remember that the game against Ohio State is factored into that passing number which actually skews the numbers and maybe doesn't even highlight how strong the Ohio State pass defense has played through the first seven games of this season. And yes, we are aware that Northwestern (126) and Miami (115) are two of the worst passing offenses in the nation, but Indiana (16) and Florida Atlantic (24) are both top-30 passing offenses in their own right, again showing that Ohio State has been able to shut down all comers. Where does Wisconsin come into this game at? The Badgers are averaging 208 yards of passing per game, good for 89th in the nation, meaning that five of Ohio State's first seven opponents have thrown for more yards than the Badgers.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Who's second quarter strength will prevail? The Buckeyes have scored 158 points in the second quarter in games so far this season while Wisconsin has given up just seven points in the second quarter. Something is going to have to give. Granted, Wisconsin also pitched four shutouts during the season, so it would make sense that the quarter scores are going to be low when you have 16 scoreless quarters right off the top of things. In fact, Wisconsin has only given up 10 points in the first half of game so far this season, three points to Northwestern and seven to Illinois. Ohio State has just been absolutely dominant in the second quarter with its 158 points, scoring at least 21 points in the quarter in every game except the season opener against Florida Atlantic. Ohio State has had games put away so many times this season, leading by at least 17 points at halftime of all seven games to date, that there has not been a real need to keep the foot on the gas in the second half, with Ohio State only scoring 66 points in the third quarter and 51 in the fourth quarter of games, and that is generally with some/most/all of the starters on the sidelines cheering on the 2s and 3s. Wisconsin has not been horrible on offense in the second quarter as well, with that frame being the most dynamic of quarters for the Badgers on the year in scoring 100 points in that frame, 35 points more than any other quarter (1st quarter - 65). But if you can only tune into Saturday's game for one quarter, the second quarter might be the one as trends will show that is the quarter of record for each of these teams.

The Badgers hold a TOP edge because they run the ball 64.5-percent of the time so far this season (USA Today Sports Images)

2 - Possession time? The Badgers have been very good at keeping the ball away from their opponents with a staggering 38:02 average time of possession in a game, almost eight minutes longer than the Buckeyes check in at with a TOP of 30:15. Excluding defensive scores, the Buckeyes are a quick-strike offense with an average drive time of possession of just 2:23 on 52 scores of either touchdowns or field goals. The Buckeyes have only had four drives that have last longer than five minutes and the longest drive of the season was a 7:04 drive at Nebraska that resulted in a 23-yard Blake Haubeil field goal in the second quarter. The Buckeyes have 15 (again excluding defensive scores) scoring drives of less than a minute, including five against Northwestern last week. So even if the Badgers do a good job of keeping the ball away from the Buckeyes like they have so far this season, the Buckeyes certainly have the ability to put points on the board in a hurry.

ONE PREDICTION: Dobbins will rush for more yards individually than any team has put up against Wisconsin all season long.

Despite having a stingy defense, we expect Dobbins to have a big game (USA Today Sports Images)