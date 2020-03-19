We are not going to belabor the point that we are in uncharted waters right now in regards to how everyone's day-to-day life is amid the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the entire planet. Sports are closed, you can't find any toilet paper and where do you have to go to get a drink around these parts? Thank goodness for NFL free agency to keep the average sports fan sane during these times. And if you are an Ohio State fan, thank goodness for Ryan Day and his staff for keeping the recruiting trail red hot, even if they can't go on the road or bring players on campus for the foreseeable future under current guidelines. A four commit over three day stretch is difficult enough to do under the most ideal circumstances, and we are not living under ideal circumstances at this moment. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at that stretch and talk a little bit bigger picture in terms of recruiting. We also talk about several other big picture items.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - What a week it has been for recruiting Even with the decisions to take coaches off the road and keep recruits from visiting campuses, recruiting has not closed down and Ohio State is not the only school to land commitments during this time. But we would struggle to find anyone that has landed as many blue chippers as the Buckeyes have during this stretch, one without the backdrop of spring practice or an eventual spring game. Ohio State landed three four-stars and a three-star during this stretch that started with Jakailin Johnson, then nation's No. 30 overall player according to the Rivals.com rankings and then that was followed up by a double-dip the following day with Evan Pryor and Devonta Smith and then followed up the next day with Andre Turrentine. Just to add a little perspective, schools like Alabama, Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma all have fewer than four commits, the number of players that Ohio State landed essentially in a 72-hour period. It is one thing to bring players in and accept commitments from them but it is another thing to bring in commits who are this highly-rated and regarded. At the end of the day, the coaching staff goes out and recruits the players that they have rated the highest on their own boards, they don't refer to any service to create the board for them. The Buckeyes are already sitting at 14 commits after this recent run and while it is too early to know the number that this class will top out at (we will talk about the big picture a little later in this piece) it certainly creates a level of scarcity in terms of available positions in the Ohio State class for players who might want in and that the Buckeyes are ready to pull the trigger on. Recruiting is a relationship business and these relationships have been in place long before any shutdowns occurred or well before anyone was talking about the COVID-19 virus. Sure, it would have been nice to have that extra on-campus visit or whatnot but at the end of the day, all of these players generally had a pretty good idea of where they wanted to go and likely accelerated their announcements instead of just dragging things out. While a verbal commitment is non-binding at this point and things can change, Ohio State generally does not see the churn of some other programs in terms of the cycle of players committing and the de-committing, so it is a testament to the staff for all the hard work that they have put in to be able to close these deals under these difficult times. And don't expect these to be the only four commits that Ohio State will get during this time without sports. We may not see the same type of flurry in a 72-hour window but there are some big names out there that are really favoring the Buckeyes and it is certainly possible that some other big names could get on board while the getting is good.

What could have been for the Ohio State men's basketball team? (USATSI)

2 - What could have been Yes, we know, there was no NCAA Tournament. As this story posts, there should be games going on this very second. That was not meant to be. We now can only just look at how Ohio State may have fared if there were a tournament field. The Big Ten Tournament could have been one for the ages with what, eight or more teams that could have won the whole thing? The NCAA Tournament would have been fun to watch too. People were selling on the chance of the B1G to cut down the nets at the end, but the B1G certainly could have done some damage along the way. There have been several outlets who have done mock brackets and simulated the games. Kansas has won in many of the brackets, but not all of them. Lawmakers in Florida have tried to push legislation through their statehouse to name Florida State the national champions. ESPN's BPI had its own bracket with Ohio State losing in the Elite Eight to UVA in a mock tournament where both Maryland and Wisconsin made it to the Final Four and the Badgers cut down the nets. The Washington Post released its simulated tournament earlier this week, one much more favorable to Ohio State tastes with the Buckeyes winning it all.

Be sure to give it a look but in short, the Buckeyes' path to winning it all goes a little something like this, starting in the Midwest Region: No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 12 Yale No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 4 Oregon No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 1 Kansas No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 3 Michigan State And then on to Atlanta and the Final Four. No. 5 (Midwest) Ohio State def. No. 1 (East) Dayton 80-64 No. 5 (Midwest) Ohio State def. No. 1 (South) Baylor 74-69 That is a lot to take in, especially for a team that got whacked pretty good In East Lansing (Mich.) in what would be its final game of the season. Granted, that was without Kyle Young available and you just never know what is going to happen once you enter tournament play. But it is still a fun exercise to go through and there are countless other simulated brackets that we have not even seen at this point. It is a shame that fate is not allowing this tournament to take place but it certainly will create a lot of conversation in this giant void left with the absence of sports. And while most Ohio State fans probably didn't feel that this was a national championship team, they won't turn one down if the computers want to give them one, for the sake of a good conversation over FaceTime or Skype with their friends.

3 - We're in this together While we said earlier in this piece that were not going to belabor the harsh reality that everyone is faced with in these trying times under the COVID-19 outbreak, there is still some news to report on it. Both Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann took to social media on Wednesday to issue a few words of encouragement and wisdom.

Although we must keep our distance let’s all work as one!

Be Safe. Be Kind. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/eqBhc2ouom — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 18, 2020

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Can the Buckeyes finish No. 1 in 2021 recruiting? We are not going to get into a bunch of names and numbers because we are going to have a lot of time to fill in the coming weeks and this sounds like a piece or two that we can run down the line, especially after the next week or two, seeing if anyone else makes an early move to add to the numbers. But the question is being asked, can Ohio State become the first northern school to ever win the Rivals.com recruiting national championship? Many schools, Alabama being one, have not started their recruiting push for all intents and purposes. Yes, these relationships that lead to commitments go on for years and to say that Bama or Oklahoma or a school like that is not recruiting is just reckless and factually incorrect. But Alabama traditionally has its class come together later than many other programs. That just really seems to be a trend more through much of the SEC as Clemson is already sitting with double-digit commits (Florida has bucked the trend with 14 commits to date). Ohio State is already sitting with a class that would have ranked No. 15 overall last year of all completed classes, quite the feat.

Ohio State's 2139 points would have been good for No. 4 overall in the B1G last year and one of those spots was held by Ohio State's class of 2020 which checked in at 2769. Only Michigan and Penn State had more than 2139 points last season and Michigan's haul was only 129 points more than where Ohio State sits now, meaning that a lone Rivals100 player would put Ohio State over that mark for this season. So without getting into too many names and numbers, we started dropping a few players into the potential Ohio State class to see what it would take to get to 3100 points, a number that would have won the national title last year. With just five names of players that Ohio State is either the prohibitive favorite with or at worst tied for the lead on, getting the class to just 19 players, we got Ohio State to 3035 points. That is still leaving a spot on the table, as the Rivals team formula takes the top-20 into account before starting to move players out of the formula and only factoring in the top-20 scores. 3100 points is not always going to be enough to win it, UGA at more than 3400 points in 2018 and Alabama had more than that total as well in 2017. It may take more than 3250 to win it all once things sort out. But at this point, as long as Ohio State's class can get to 23 players, you going to bet against the Buckeyes? Now, there are going to be several rankings updates between now and then end, players will move up, players will move down, the ranks of the five-stars will be expanded (in before anyone starts to say that Ohio State recruits move down once they commit). So there is a long way to go here but we feel that this might be the year that Ohio State breaks through.

2 - What is the best plan for 'spring practice'? So, it really does not look like life will be back to normal by April 1st or April 15th at this point. What to do about spring practice? Does it just go away this year all together or do you move it? Do you look at doing something in June once all of the regular enrollees should be on their campuses (once they reopen) or do you bring your facilities back on line once the all-clear is given but not do something organized until July? I personally think that the best thing to do would be to re-open the facilities when it is deemed safe by health officials and allow players to go through whatever summer activities they would normally have and then open fall camps two weeks early, allow coaches to work the athletes at that point, get players back into shape, get them right physically (and mentally) and then roll right into normal fall camp. Of course at this point, we don't know what the plan will be. We are in a day-to-day situation with news changing rapidly and more things getting locked down for public safety concerns. It will be a big question on the minds of everyone and even the decision makers are looking forward to the day where this becomes the biggest concern on their plate instead of everything else that is going on.

ONE PREDICTION: Three Buckeyes will go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April