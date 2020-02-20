We are still a couple of weeks away from the start of spring practice and are in the thick of the men's basketball season as well as the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, among other things (we see you D.C. Defenders of the XFL, we are going to talk about you too). 11 players from Ohio State will be in Indianapolis next week as part of the biggest job interview of their lives. That cliche is often overused, but it is very true as every player invited will go through a rigorous four-day process of early wake-up calls, medical tests, questions, workouts and late dinners as NFL teams do their research on who they want to make multi-million dollar investments in. Obviously picking Buckeyes has worked out for a lot of teams with Nick Bosa winning the Rookie of the Year award this past season and Terry McLaurin emerging as one of the future stars coming out of the later rounds. We of course will be in Indianapolis for the combine this next week and while the media is kept out of the workouts, we will get a chance to talk with the players on day two of their process (position groups are staggered over four days) and will get all the latest on how the process is treating them. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we will go into a little bit more depth about the NFL Scouting Combine process as well as talking about a few of the players who will just have to wait until Ohio State's Pro Day to show out. We also are talking about some recent jersey number changes on the roster for the 2020 team. Plus, as promised, we will talk XFL football and if you are an Ohio State fan (we assume you are if you are reading this) there is only one team that matters with three Buckeyes on the DC Defenders. That plus men's basketball and more here in the 3-2-1.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - A little bit more on the NFL Scouting Combine People enjoy watching the NFL Scouting Combine on television (myself included) but people will see just a snippet of what really ends up being a full week of events for these athletes with the testing and drill work that ends up airing on NFL Network over the course of four days. Each player is blocked out for six days in terms of the combine with one day being held for departures, so honestly it is a five-day stretch where players hit the ground running and on that first day after arriving, there is registration, orientation and the first day of interviews. The position groups are staggered so there are four different starting days to keep players moving through the process and honestly there are really only two days where everyone is truly in town at the same time. So often we want to talk about how a school sends 11 players to the combine and it must be great to be there with all of their teammates, but in honesty, you really may only see players who are in your position group or 'on your day' during the process as the first group of players are nearing the end of their process when the last group of players are arriving in Indy. The groups are split as follows: Day One: Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, Wideouts Day Two: Punter/Kicker, Special Teams, Offensive Line, Running Backs Day Three: Defensive Line, Linebackers Day Four: Defensive Backs And as for how the days work? First Day: Arrive in Indy, Registration, Orientation, Interviews Second Day: Measurements, Pre-exam at hospital, Interviews Third Day: Media, Medical Exams, Position Coach Interviews, Psych Testing Fourth Day: NFLPA Meeting, Interviews, Bench Press, Psych Testing Fifth Day: Limited Testing/Interviews, On-Field Workout Sixth Day: Depart Indy Now, each player will approach the combine a little differently as some players will workout in every event while others will go for a limited approach and some will not do anything. Each player along with their representation need to come to that decision on their own. For projected lower round players looking to move up, it is in their best interest (generally) to do as much as possible, knowing that they still have a Pro Day to build upon if anything does not meet expectations. Not feeling your best? Best not to go out and put up a bad time. But it is still important for players to be there to go through the interviews, meet the scouts, coaches and GMs that are all part of the process and keep their name out there as the eyes of the NFL descend upon Indianapolis for that week-plus. And as for the few Ohio State players that did not get the combine invite? Guys like Branden Bowen, Robert Landers and Jashon Cornell will still have their chance to shine on March 25th for Ohio State's annual Pro Day. While every school has a Pro Day, there are few that are better attended than Ohio State's with NFL Network and ESPN both usually having some sort of presence at the event along with every NFL team, looking to get that second chance around a lot of players and a first detailed look at those who did not get the nod for the combine. We will be in Indianapolis starting Monday of next week to be in position for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and will have full coverage of the event.

Goodbye to number 17 and hello to number 2 (Scott Stuart)

2 - Better update your roster Back in the days of the NCAA Football video game, fans would wait eagerly for the updated rosters to come out so they could start building their custom rosters (or just purchase them online and take the legwork out of it). As we know that created the whole world of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) issues and that forced the game to go away (Thanks for nothing, Ed O'Bannon, you jerk). All of that aside, we are starting to see some updates on what the numerical roster will look like next season and this is without any updates on what the mid-year enrollee roster numbers will be at this point. There has been some movement internally with the players who have already been on the roster with the departure of the 2019 seniors/early-departures/et al. It was all started on social media when receiver Chris Olave gave the hint that his days in No. 17 were coming to an end. He quickly followed that up with the news that he will be wearing No. 2 next season, the number most recently worn by JK Dobbins. Within minute of that, linebacker Teradja Mitchell made it known that he will no longer be wearing the No. 7 and longer and that he will be wearing No. 3 moving forward, the number that was most recently worn by Damon Arnette. With No. 7 open on defense, it really did not take long for defensive back Sevyn Banks to step up and go to social media to announce that he would be wearing that number, something that just makes way too much sense. We will likely see some more movement in terms of roster numbers going into spring ball and potentially beyond that. Once the mid-year players get their numbers, we will be sure to update that as well as once the summer enrollees make it to campus at the end of the academic term. Once you commit those to memory, just wait until fall to see if there are any further changes, something that is far from unprecedented. Now if we just could do something about getting those video games back.

3 - Cardale making an early case for XFL MVP It is awful early to be talking about the MVP award after just two weeks, but let's not forget that the XFL schedule is only 10 weeks long and then there are two weekends for the playoffs, and that is it. So two games means we are already 20-percent of the way through the regular season and while it is still early, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones really appears to be having the best season of all the XFL quarterbacks to this point. Jones leads all QBs with 511 passing yards and while he does trail the seven passing touchdowns of Houston's P.J. Walker, he has been efficient in the DC offense and is only going to get better as he continues to build chemistry with his teammates.

To date, the Defender's offense is not one to throw the ball all over the field and that might limit Jones' numbers to a certain extent but the biggest thing to take away from what people think about Jones' game is there have been plenty of people questioning why Cardale is not on a NFL roster, compared to some other players who are 2nd or 3rd string. Jones had a strong camp for the LA Chargers before finally getting released and making his way to the XFL. If Jones continues to put up the numbers and stay as efficient as he has been to date, don't look for him to have a second season in Vince McMahon's league as the NFL will come calling as a team looks for a solid back-up to build with.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

Could Malik Harrison make a strong impression at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine? (USA Today Sports Images)

1 - Who will have the most impressive NFL Combine? This is something that will carry over to the next 3-2-1 as well as the combine will still be going on at that point. But outside of guys like Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, both who already have top-five grades overall in the draft (granted, Okudah could move a little depending on what the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 overall pick) who could make the biggest move at an event like this? One argument could be made for JK Dobbins, who has already started to show up in the bottom of the first round on a couple of mock drafts. Run well, interview well and find a team that values taking a running back in the 1st, and Dobbins could make himself a lot of money at an event like this. Another argument could be for someone like Malik Harrison. While he is not going to get into the first round more than likely, his journey was a remarkable one as an 'Athlete' coming out of high school, someone that honestly wanted to play on the offensive side of the ball who is now looking like a day two pick in the NFL Draft at linebacker. He should test very well at this event and it really only takes that one team in the right scheme to make the pick. He is someone that we will be watching carefully. A couple of other names that come to mind are defensive back Damon Arnette and receiver KJ Hill. Both came back for that 2019 season after being draft eligible the year before and both really made the right choice in doing so. Arnette played the whole year with a cast on his arm and will get the full medical workup because of that. But he certainly proved that coming back was the right choice after Cris Carter gave him an earful about having one foot out the door after 2018. Hill on the other hand came back and set career receiving records at Ohio State and likely helped his position as well with the added year of seasoning within the Ohio State system, playing 14 games last year instead of getting thrust into a rookie position and fighting for any sort of playing time. This is not to take anything away from any of the players that will be at the combine, we can make a case for pretty much any of them. But it does pose an interesting question as to who will be the big winner at this event.

CJ Walker and the Buckeyes are starting to put things together (USATSI)

2 - Back to .500 in the B1G, now what? Six games to go and the Buckeyes have plenty to play for. As of Wednesday morning, Ohio State was No. 17 in the NET ranking, No. 9 in KenPom, No. 11 in the BPI, No. 28 in the KPI and No. 13 in the Sagarin. Not a metrics person? That means if the tournament were to start today, Ohio State would absolutely be in the field. But the tournament does not start today, Ohio State has those six games plus the B1G Tourney to contend with. If Ohio State were to collapse at the end and go 1-5 in the regular season and get bounced on day one of the tourney, that would not bode well as Ohio State would be 18-14 in that scenario. Fortunately, that scenario seems to be a bit of a long shot, but then again, Ohio State going 5-1 down the stretch may be a long shot as well with four Q1 games, a Q2 and a Q3 game left. So, what happens if Ohio State goes 3-3 and finished 10-10 in league play as we talked about last week. That would get Ohio State to 20-11 and while that "20 game threshold" is not as meaningful today with a 31-game regular season for Ohio State, having 20 wins with the non-conference schedule that Ohio State faced, would absolutely get Ohio State into the field. These next two games are going to be the biggest tests for the Buckeyes with a road trip to Iowa and then a home game against Maryland. Ohio State will face tougher teams than Iowa down the stretch from a rankings standpoint but playing in Iowa City (Iowa) is no easy task. Ohio State has dropped three of its last four at Iowa and the Hawkeyes have the most productive player in the B1G with Luka Garza. That is followed up with a home game against Maryland, Ohio State's toughest opponent according to the metrics. Even with that, Maryland is only 4-4 on the road but the Terps have not lost since a 56-54 loss at Wisconsin in mid-January. If Ohio State is able to draw a split in those two, finishing .500 seems to be very much in reach, but if Ohio State falls on the road and then struggles with the Terps, then the team is 7-9 and has a lot of work to do. It should be a fun ride to the end and there is reason to start believing in these Buckeyes again as they are starting to regain some of their early season form, and even though they are not as dominating as they were earlier in the year, they are starting to show a few things that may lead to a strong end of February run that could lead into March.

ONE PREDICTION: Chase Young will run a sub-4.65 40-yard dash at the combine