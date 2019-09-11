In this edition of the 3-2-1 we take a look at how the Ohio State offense and defense are making believers out of the skeptical, the Big Ten as a whole and Justin Fields keeping pace with Dwayne Haskins in some key offensive numbers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes were expected to maneuver through the first two games of the season with relative ease, even if a lot of people were concerned about just what might get exposed by the Bearcats with a young Ohio State team breaking in some key players. That exposing did not happen however as the Buckeyes rolled to a 42-0 win and now open up Big Ten play against Indiana in Bloomington (Ind.). It will be their first road game in name but history has shown as of late that the crowd will be close to even, at worst, as Ohio State fans snap up Indiana tickets at an alarming rate when the Buckeyes come calling. What do we think we know after two games? What questions are still out there? We take a look at that and more as we jump into our latest edition of the 3-2-1 presented by Hague Water Conditioning.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Justin Fields is proving to be a heck of a quarterback for Ohio State (USATSI)

1 - Justin Fields ain't half bad Most Ohio State fans expected the transition from Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields to be relatively smooth but for there to be some hiccups along the way. Knock on wood to this point, but those hiccups have been little more than a slight cough, nothing more. Now, each quarterback has their own way of doing things with Haskins as the true passer and Fields being the dual-threat. A look at the numbers however through two games will show each quarterback responsible for nine touchdowns with Haskins numbers all via the air while there was a 6:3 (pass:run) ratio for Fields. Haskins threw one pick during that time while Fields has avoided throwing an interception as of yet. Haskins was ahead in passing yardage but only had three more passing attempts that Fields did and Haskins was about 3-percent more accurate in terms of completion percentage. But Fields makes up for it in the rushing numbers with 103 yards on the ground compared to Haskins' 13 yards through the first two games. A lot of arguments can be made about just how much the Buckeyes are putting Fields into difficult situations, not really opening up the middle of the field all that much in the throw game and things of that nature, but just from a numbers standpoint (and remember this, all things being equal, Fields has probably had a better level of competition with FAU and Cincinnati than Haskins did with Oregon State and Rutgers, regardless of both of those teams being part of the Power Five) things are very even from a 'generational' type of quarterback in Fields. Let's not start erecting any monuments to Fields yet, the meat of the Ohio State schedule is not for some time now and Haskins really put his foot on the gas down the stretch to put up gaudy numbers. It is just a breath of fresh air to see that one of the biggest things keeping "pundits" from buying in on Ohio State has not materialized yet in terms of worries about quarterback play. That's a credit to everyone involved in the Ohio State program.

2 - Chase Young has embraced his role as the dominant player One of the biggest knocks on Chase Young earlier in his career was a lack of consistency in terms of production. Stories would come out later about how Young was playing through injuries and things of that nature but it was still baffling how a player with his skills could look all-world at some points and then be missing for the next game despite being on the field for 50 snaps. That does not seem to be an issue this season as Young has more than owned the label of being Ohio State's marked man through two games. Teams have tried their best not to let Young be the guy to beat them but that has been to no avail. Young tallied 1.5 more sacks in the Cincinnati game and while the Bearcats certainly were young at some spots on their line, this was not a typical Group of Five line that the Buckeyes went against and Young was dominant. The best news is that he has brought it for two straight games and it really appears that no end is in sight for this new Chase Young in terms of production. And if you are excited by that, just wait until Jonathon Cooper is off the injured list and back on the field, coupled with Tyreke Smith and Tyler Friday gaining more experience. This line still does not get the mentions that Michigan State does in terms of being the best in the Big Ten but by the time the two teams play in November, there is no telling who might come into that game as the best line.

Some teams in the B1G are not living up to billing quite yet (USA Today Sports Images)

3 - The Big Ten pecking order from preseason may not be exactly right Technically, none of the teams that we considered potential champions of the conference are done after only two weeks but a couple of teams have taken major hits to their chances, either by losing a game along the way or just not looking very good through two wins. Nebraska traveled to Colorado and watched a 17-point first half lead and 10-point 4th quarter lead evaporate into the mountain air in a 38-35 loss. This on the heels of Purdue losing at Nevada and Northwestern losing at Stanford. As for teams not looking the part, you don't have to go any further than looking at Michigan and how they were pushed to overtime by Army West Point and if not for a bad interception thrown by the Cadets deep within their own redzone in the 3rd quarter that led to a Michigan touchdown, we may be talking about a different outcome. It is not even the outcome of this one game that should have people concerned in Ann Arbor (Mich.) however, it is more if an instance that this promised 'new offense' looks worse than the 'old offense' in terms of inefficiency with a quarterback who does not seem quite comfortable in it and an offensive line that is at the intersection of injury and overhyped. Minnesota has not exactly looked consistent as a darkhrose candidate for the B1G West either. Now, as some teams struggle, others will make the most of the opportunity and Maryland has done that in a big way. Sure, the win over Howard was easy to dismiss because it was an overmatched FCS team, but then the Terps followed that up with a trouncing of Syracuse from the ACC. Now, we all know the ACC is really shaping up to be maybe a two-team league this year and with that loss, Syracuse is not going to be that second team to Clemson. Wisconsin is another team that has quietly gone about its business and while nobody should be surprised by Wisconsin winning games, a lot of people were looking for anyone other than the Badgers to anoint in that half of the division. There is a lot of football left to be played and this entry has a high probability of aging poorly, but after two weeks, the Big Ten has not made every layup that it has attempted along the way.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

Strange things happen in Bloomington (Ind.) (USA Today Sports Images)

1 - How will this team reach to its first road trip? Okay, going to Bloomington (Ind.) is far from going to State College (Pa.) or Ann Arbor (Mich.) but it is still a trip and will require players to stay in a hotel that is unfamiliar, go through different routines and set up in a locker room that is nowhere nearly as nice as what they are used to. There are a lot of veterans on this team that have done things like that and even for many of the young guys, they have traveled, but with that being said, it does break routines and we are all creatures of habit. The good news is that the Buckeyes will bring at least 45-percent of the capacity of that stadium with them and it won't be nearly as hostile as some other venues nationally. It will be of paramount importance for the Buckeyes to get off to a good start, something that Ohio State was unable to do in 2017 (down 14-6 in the second quarter) or in 2015 (down 10-0 in the second quarter).

2 - Can the Big Ten hold serve this weekend? It is hard for any league to go perfect in any given week, short of when a conference (cough, cough, SEC) plays almost exclusively all FCS teams say the second to last weekend of the season. The Big Ten does not play a ranked foe this weekend and everyone outside of Maryland and Iowa play at home (there is a league game obviously is the one league game). Penn State and Iowa both play in big rivalry games and you just never know what is going to happen with those but Penn State is around a 17-point favorite while Iowa opened as an underdog but was around a field goal favorite on Tuesday afternoon. As of the same timeframe, only Purdue was an underdog to TCU after opening up as a favorite. Can the Big Ten run the table? Probably not, but who will come up short?

ONE PREDICTION: Fields will take the lead from Dwayne Haskins for TDs responsible through three starts

Everyone is chasing Dwayne Haskins in the record books for single-season marks (USA Today Sports Images)