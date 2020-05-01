It was a strong weekend for the Buckeyes last week in the NFL Draft with 10 players getting selected and it was a nice diversion to have some sports to discuss on the national stage. We don't have a clearer picture as to when things are going to open up but you are starting to see pockets in the nation that are starting to give off signals that they are putting a plan in place or things of that nature. NASCAR is set to reopen without fans in the stands, could football go to school on that? Obviously the two sports are very different in terms of the close contact that the competitors get into but when you factor pit crews and NASCAR officials in the pits, it at least shows that one of the major sports is trying to find a path back to play. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we look back at the draft and look forward to a landscape that is still filled with uncertainty.



THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Iowa leading the way in the region? It would take some big news to push an Ohio State-centric story out of the lead position but the University of Iowa made news on Thursday when University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld signaled that the school would resume athletic practices on June 1st. "We have a moratorium on all team-related activities until June 1," Harreld said, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "We're ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point, and we'll be able to get back into what we normally do." Of course in this day and age, every statement that goes out generally ends up getting walked back or at the very least, re-framed as supporters and dissenters are quick to jump on anything. There have been rumblings out of other states as well for a path to return to the business of collegiate athletics, even if it is on a school-by-school basis. Several other university presidents have come out and announced their proposed plans to have students back on their respective campuses for in-person learning for the start of the fall academic term. But we also know that state governors are going to have a major say in all of this. States including Ohio and Illinois have re-upped through the end of May. But could that open the path for something to start in June? A lot of football minds have debated what the "Return to Play" plan is going to be, as in how long it will take to get players back to the shape that they need to be to play the game. Nobody really has stated a period much longer than eight weeks, which means that approximately July 1 would be an unofficial "line in the sand" in terms of getting the season off during its normally scheduled constraints. Information changes on a daily basis and in some instances on an hourly basis so a statement made in late-April may be irrelevant by the end of May, but the statement coming out of Iowa City (Iowa) coupled with some of the other comments coming out of member schools has to be taken as a positive, even if it means playing games with no fans or few fans, all of that still yet to be determined. But it also does go a long way to show that there is no consensus on this issue. The fear is that college and universities feel one way and state health directors feel another way and gridlock ensues and an impasse is created. We can only watch classic games on television for so long. On the flipside, nobody wants to put the student athletes in an overwhelming sense of danger. For now, all we have is speculation and hope. Hope is what is going to have to get us through this until we have football.

2 - NFLU There is no reason to go over a pick-by-pick recap of what the Buckeyes did in the NFL Draft, just know that it was a good three-day run as 10 players were drafted. Some when higher than the experts picked (Damon Arnette) and others went lower (JK Dobbins, KJ Hill). But the 10 picks was good enough for second of all teams (tied with Michigan, but if we are being honest, Ohio State had three go in the first round and seven in the first three rounds while the Wolverines had one go in the first round and just two in the first three rounds. Something to keep in mind, just how successful Ohio State has been, the 2015 roster has now produced 11 first-round NFL Draft picks (12 if you count Joe Burrow) and that is why a lot of people will maintain that team was the most talented team in the history of the program. Of course the hangover coming off of a National Championship the year previously, a year earlier than people were predicting for that group, certainly did not help. Nor did the lessened impact of Zeke Elliott in the Michigan State game, but I digress. When looking at Ohio State's draft success through the near-term, you have to focus on a couple of positions, defensive end and defensive back (namely cornerback). Obviously the run of Joey Bosa (3rd), Nick Bosa (2nd) and Chase Young (2nd) is nothing to sneeze at. Under Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes have been able to recruit, develop and send out some of the most dominating pass rushers that the league has seen. While we don't know what Young's NFL future will hold, the Bosa brothers have done more than hold their own and honestly Joey's streak of injuries to start his career maybe slowed down what could have been an even more impressive start. But don't forget, over the past decade we have also seen Cameron Heyward (31st) come off the board in the first round as well. And while a player like Sam Hubbard (77th) may not jump off the draft page, let's not forget he has put together a nice career so far with the Bengals and has proven to be a bit of a Swiss Army knife in being able to do a bit of everything. As for cornerback, we will just give the highlights here as Jeff Okudah (3rd) joins an elite fraternity that includes Damon Arnette (19th), Denzel Ward (4th), Marshon Lattimore (11th), Eli Apple (10th), Gareon Conley (24th) and Bradley Roby (31st) as first-round picks. That does not even account for guys like Doran Grant and Kendall Sheffield as well, who went in later rounds. You want to now why Ohio State is recruiting so well? Just look at the list of Buckeyes drafted through the years and you will have your answer.

3 - Name, Image, Likeness Amateurism will have a new look once the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) legislation finally goes through. This does not mean we are any closer to getting any sort of NCAA Football video game back, just to get that out of the way. There are still some hurdle this issue needs to clear and while this is still something out in the future and the immediate concern about the 2020 season is much more in the hearts and minds of sports fans, this is going to be something that will change the landscape in a monumental way. Let's be clear though, it is not something that only brings money into the process, it just brings it into the open. Obviously there have been charges levied against most schools, many top athletes about "Oh, what about the bagman?" and other implications that every star athlete is on the take and every school is all too willing to open up the bank account. Now there will be a vehicle in place for athletes to earn money for endorsements under the provisos of certain guardrails that will be put into place. Athletes cannot wear merchandise from the school that they attend (or any school) and things of that nature. But this also does allow either for a player that has a strong social media presence to earn some good money and other advertisers out there to 'employ' these student-athletes for promotional purposes. How athletes could be paid Third-party endorsements, such as promoting a product or service on television, radio or in advertisements Social media influencing, such as modeling or promoting a product or service in exchange for samples or compensation through Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc. Their own work product or business activities, including digital content creation (podcasts, YouTube videos, streaming video games with monetization via advertisements, paywalls, etc.), utilization of talents (athletic lessons), music, art, etc. Personal promotions like autograph signings or meet and greets There will be no cap on endorsement earnings for athletes Key restrictions Athletes or third parties cannot use a intellectual property (logos, trademarks) from school or conferences in endorsements Schools or conferences cannot make endorsement payments themselves Schools or conferences cannot facilitate or help athletes locate or arrange endorsements Schools cannot use -- or allow boosters to use -- endorsements as a means of paying for enrollment or participation in athletics Just stay tuned, this will be an interesting one to follow.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Who's next in 2021? The class of 2022 took a big step forward today with the addition of CJ Hicks, the third member of the class. This is Ryan Day's second commitment from within the state of Ohio in this class and it already appears that 2022 is off to the same roaring start that 2021 got underway with as well.

But of course people want to know about the class that is being assembled now for 2021. That class sits at 17 and with no sports going on, even the casual recruiting fan is very interested in it at this point with no sports on the television to watch, outside of the Korean Baseball League. There have been some people who have become suddenly concerned about JC Latham and if he will be the next man up or even in the class. There has been a lot of information and misinformation being thrown against the wall out there and it is a lot to sort out. Have no fear, Ohio State is very much in the mix, but is he a candidate to be next man up? Only time will tell. Troy Stellato was another player that was rumored to be close to Ohio State but Clemson, to its credit, has done a really good job of keeping the pressure on and Ohio State may be a victim of its own success with the class of 2020 and what is already in the fold or potentially in the fold in 2021. For as good as Clemson has been both on the recruiting trail and on the field, you wouldn't expect them to have a clearer path to the field at any position but they just might be able to sell that to Stellato at wide receiver. If Ohio State is able to pull Emeka Egbuka away from the west coast and land him in Columbus, it is going to create quite the receivers room and while an elite player like Stellato is not afraid of competition, there is something to be said about taking that into consideration when you have two schools in a virtual tie. As for who is next? That is why we have this in the questions section and not "what we learned" because all bets are off right now in this landscape. Some players maintain they want to take this until the visit period reopens or until signing day and then the very next day commit to a school. We are just not sure who might be next, the only thing we are sure about is that this is a class for the ages in Columbus (Ohio).

2 - Is the G-League a threat? Is the G League going to really pose a threat to NCAA Basketball? As a few players have taken advantage of the ability to go from the prep ranks and right to G League contracts, there is a lot of concern among many fans. Granted, the one-and-done rule was supposed to kill college basketball along with many other situations that appeared to have a direct impact on the college game. Ohio State generally is not in the mix for the Jalen Green's of the world, short of them growing up right in the footprint of either Ohio or at least the Big Ten in the instances of Greg Oden. It certainly will make an impact on some of the top teams when the top-five or 10 of the prep ranks will flirt heavily with the G League and many may go for the immediate payday instead of going through the practice of going to college for a year before going to the pro ranks. But time will tell if these players who go to the G League are getting the type of instruction and in the case of many 18-year-olds looking to make their way in the world, regardless of being an athlete or not, advantaged or disadvantaged, structure in their lives. The G League is never really going to become a spectator sport in our opinion. Sprinkle in a few prep stars along with some guys who can't make the NBA on a day-in, day-out basis and some journeymen players, it just does not sound like a great product when college basketball and the NBA are there for watching as well.

ONE PREDICTION: The Buckeyes will have at least three players taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland