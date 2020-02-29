It was an exciting time for 11 Ohio State players this week in Indianapolis as they all took part in the NFL Scouting Combine and while not all of them planned to work out, it was still another step in each of their own individual journeys. All of the media sessions are done but there is still work to be done for defensive players as the staggered schedule still has everyone on that side of the ball still set to go through their on-field workouts and some remaining testing elements. Everyone will have the opportunity for another crack at things in March when Ohio State hosts its Pro Day on the 25th, and even more Buckeyes will get the chance to impress the NFL personnel as not every draft eligible Buckeye had an invite to the combine, and players like Robert Landers, Jashon Cornell and Branden Bowen will all have their moments to get on draft boards. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we are talking a heavy dose of the NFL Combine but not stopping there as the Ohio State Men's Basketball team has gotten back on track and is just one league win from double-digits with three to go.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

JK Dobbins did participate in the bench press but won't do any other drills at the combine (USA Today Sports Images)

1- To work out or not to work out? Chase Young and JK Dobbins each made news this week as both declined to go through on-field workouts as part of the NFL Scouting Combine. They were not the first nor will they be the last players to opt to do so. Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow also declined to work out as well. This is the first year that the NFL has moved the workouts to the evenings and changed the schedule of the event, in an attempt to get more eyes on the television broadcasts and sell tickets to an eager fanbase that can't consume enough NFL product, even if it is just lifting weights, running sprints and going through drill work. Now, that is not to say that every player has made the same decision as to why they are not going to work out. When it comes to JK Dobbins, he still is getting back to 100-percent from an injury during his final collegiate game and it is awfully difficult to take posted numbers off the board, once they go up there. With a player right on the border of the first and second rounds, is it worth going at 90-percent when 1/100th of a second in the 40 could hang around your neck like the weight of the world and cause your draft stock to trend down? As for Chase Young, who by all accounts is 100-percent healthy, it was not about the same reasons. "I don't want to waste time trying to be a combine athlete," Young said earlier this week. "When I step on the field, I know, I need to know that I put my best foot forward as far as being the best player I can be." That does not sound like he is going to go to Ohio State's Pro Day and have a different approach, if his goal is not to master the combine events. He has also shown that he has this football thing down at a very high level and it is not that there is not a lot of tape out there that will back that up. Sure, there are going to be the analytical types that would love to see the straight-line speed, the agility in the three-cone drill and the explosion in the standing broad jump. But without those data points, is a team suddenly going to become less interested in a generational type of talent? We didn't think so either. As for Burrow, and his 'tiny hands', it was a different reason as well with the length of the LSU season coming into play, but it does sound like he will go through activities at his own Pro Day. "We played a month longer than everyone else and everyone else is training a month longer than us. We played January 13th," Burrow said. "I took a week off and then got back to training. Everyone else has been training a lot longer, so I feel like I wouldn’t be able to put my best foot forward at the combine. I wanted to wait until the pro day. Add a whole month of training. Just do the best that I could do when everyone’s eyes are on me." Again, much like Young, does his not working out at the combine really cast a bad light on him? Will it make the Cincinnati Bengals think twice about drafting him? Absolutely not. Then again, the front office of the Bengals has made some 'interesting' decisions through the years, so never put anything past them. But Burrow seems to be such a lock, we are not sure that they could even attempt to outsmart themselves with this move. On the flip side, you have guys like Jeff Okudah, another lead pipe-cinch to be in the top-10 of the NFL Combine. He has great tape to fall back on, but working out in the combine is important for him. "I think coming to the combine has always been a dream," Jeff Okudah said. "Just being here is a dream come true. You go back and watch some of these combine videos, for me, I watched Jalen Ramsey's combine video, Patrick Peterson's combine video… I want someone down the road to say they want to turn on Jeff Okudah's combine video." There are potentially millions of dollars in play with these decisions and it will be interesting to watch how things unfold, not only through this year's draft, but beyond when the next class and the class after that have to make their own decisions. You're on the clock Justin Fields.

It is hard to imagine Malik Harrison at anything other than linebacker (USA Today Sports Images)

2- Offense or defense for Harrison We remember Malik Harrison coming out of high school, a true definition of the 'athlete' position and wondering what position he might land at once he set foot on the Ohio State campus. The consensus among our staff here at BuckeyeGrove was the defensive side of the ball, but for Harrison, there was always that thought that his future might be on the offensive side of the ball. Fast forward to last week and he was standing on the stage at the NFL Scouting Combine as an accomplished linebacker who earned third-team AP All-America honors in 2019 and on the verge of getting selected into the NFL ranks. Harrison seemed to have 'what it took' to play on defense all along, even playing quarterback in high school. He just didn't know that was going to be his future. "Usually high-school quarterbacks aren’t really aggressive," Harrison said. "I wasn’t the one running out of bounds when I’m at the sideline. I’m going to go ahead and put my shoulder down and get some extra yards." That doesn't mean all high school quarterbacks who run at people instead of away from people are secretly defensive players, but in Harrison's case it was true. And former Ohio State linebackers coach Luke Fickell saw that as he went to bat in recruiting in the Columbus-area star. "Coach [Luke] Fickell got in my ear [and was] like, ‘You can compete with these guys,’ the guys that were highly recruited," Harrison recalled. "And then I had my dad in my ear. My dad, no matter if I sucked or not, he’s going to tell me I’m the best player out there. So that really motivated me. And then my little brother. He really looks up to me. Every position I play, he plays. Every number I got, he’s got. So, my family are the ones that made me realize that I can come here and be one of the best linebackers." Harrison has always been a humble player and it took him a while to buy into just how good he could become. "Coming out (of high school), I didn’t think I would actually be here," Harrison said. "I thought I would just be an average player -- [going] to Ohio State, probably getting drafted late-round or whatever, but I didn’t expect this at all."

CJ Walker and the Buckeyes took care of business at Nebraska (USA Today Sports Images)

3- Despite razor-thin depth, Holtmann's team rounding into shape Okay, let's not get too excited about a win over Nebraska during this 2019-20 season. Nebrasketball is not firing on all cylinders, or even half cylinders at this point. Yes, a win on the road in the Big Ten is something that should be celebrated, but maybe only for a couple of minutes. All of that taken into consideration, we are now looking at an Ohio State team that sits 9-8 in Big Ten play, which is all the more impressive when you remember that this team was sitting 2-6 in league play at sone point. For those non-math majors, that means that Ohio State has gone 7-2 in conference play since the loss to Minnesota in January. The Buckeyes now have a three-game stretch to end the regular season with home games against Michigan and Illinois before heading to East Lansing (Mich.) for the season finale against Michigan State. Several weeks ago we said in our prediction for this piece that Ohio State would end the year at 10-10 in conference play, and they are close to that mark. But, now people are going to be greedy and while the goal is to win them all, most people think that 11-9 is very doable by winning the two at home before losing a tough fight against Sparty to end things. Ohio State went without Kyle Young and Alonzo Gaffney against the Huskers, and while that worked in a game that was never close, it will not work down the stretch in quadrant one types of games. DJ Carton is back at Ohio State but has not even started any sort of journey to return to the athletic side of things as he works to re-acclimate himself to athletics and any hopes of him being back on the active roster over the next seven days should be dismissed as the goal with Carton is for him to take care of himself as a person over himself as an athlete for as long as that may take. Obviously the big question will be when will Young be able to return and give Ohio State some meaningful minutes. The argument could be made that if things were down to a crunch period, that Young would have dressed for a game, even if he was unable to go. The Buckeyes have a postseason to think about and the overall welfare of Young needs to be priority number one over all things there. There have been concerns about Young's health all season long and his ankle injury during the Maryland game certainly was unwelcome news as the Buckeyes have been doing their best to keep him upright and active. EJ Liddell has given the Buckeyes some great minutes, with and without Young on the court and he will be called upon again, regardless of who is in uniform to do the same when the Buckeyes host Michigan and their big men of Jon Teske and Austin Davis. The biggest thing here that we can mention as to why Ohio State looks more like its November/December self rather than that January team that nobody recognized is the fact that the team seems to be so much more confident in the offense and in its shooting. Luther Muhammad has found his stroke once again and while he is only averaging seven points a game this season, he has gone for double-figures in two of his last four and had nine points in a third game over that stretch. CJ Walker is averaging 8.1 points per game and is well above that pace in his last three, with all three seeing him scoring in double-figures and sporting a 13-4 assist-to-turnover ratio. And Duane Washington is back offensively with double-digit scoring five of his last seven games. Yes, he has been sub-40-percent in the last three games from the floor but he looks like a different player out there as of late and the Buckeyes need him to keep shooting. What does this mean for the next three and beyond? Time will only tell, but 2-6 in league play seems like years ago as this team is looking to lock in better seeding in both the B1G and NCAA Tournaments.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

Justin Fields will be the center of attention at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine (Scott Stuart)

1- Who will we be talking about at the 2021 NFL Combine? We could go through a list of Ohio State's draft eligible players for the next NFL Draft and put together quite an assortment of top talent, all capable of wowing teams in this setting. Instead of doing that however, it is pretty safe to say that guys like Justin Fields, Chris Olave, Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers and Shaun Wade will all be locks to be at the 2021 NFL Combine and will all be very much on the short lists of top players. But there will be others that should not be overlooked like Jonathon Cooper, Thayer Munford, a group of four linebackers that are all in their final year of eligibility and many others. We are not sure what the over/under should be on Ohio State invites as some years it seems that top schools, while well-represented, for whatever reason don't get all of their players invited. Based on that, we are going to say take the over though because this class of 2021 has the potential of being just as talented as several recent draft hauls to start the process in Indianapolis for the combine.

2- What was this guy thinking? You have seen it on the internet, on social media and plenty of other places. An unnamed reporter had 'one of those moments' when he went to Jeff Okudah and asked him about "sloppy play" and pass interference calls and such...

Our question is "what was he thinking?" Did he have Okudah confused with Damon Arnette? Arnette, while he has played his way into consideration for the first-round on a few mock drafts, was much more likely to have a flag go against him. Did he just not read the scouting reports at all? Was he speaking in tongues? It was just an awkward moment and Okudah handled it like a champ. He was not going to sit there and have someone slander him on what he did this season. But his reply was measured and appropriate. He could have absolutely spiked this guy, and while we had some fun going to social media to talk about how 'savage' Okudah was in correcting this guy, it was handled very well. More points for Okudah in his transition into being a pro. Well done.

ONE PREDICTION: The Buckeyes will beat the Wolverines on Sunday