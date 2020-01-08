COLUMBUS, Ohio - We are now in that window of time after the football season, before the start of spring football and right in the heart of college basketball season. For many Ohio State fans, it is kind of a dead time, especially with the advent of the early signing period for football recruiting and the Buckeyes only looking at just a few targets for a spot or two left in the class. That does not mean we are taking time off from doing our weekly 3-2-1 series, but it does mean that we will be seeing a much more abbreviated version for the next couple of weeks of this piece until spring football gets closer and the basketball team is getting closer to the Big Ten Tournament. This week in the 3-2-1 presented by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we try and look for a little closure from the 2019 football season, we are talking basketball and a whole lot more.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1- The Buckeyes will still be plenty talented in 2020 Sure, this past week we have seen the early departures of Jeff Okudah, JK Dobbins and Chase Young, but none of those moves should have been unexpected, even for the most hearty of optimists out there. The Buckeyes did get a good piece of news when Shaun Wade announced he would be coming back for another season, preventing the very real potential future that the Buckeyes could have been looking at rolling out a whole new secondary unit this next season. While the Buckeyes are waiting to announce their next moves on the coaching staff (we told you here first that Corey Dennis would be getting elevated to a full-time coaching position in wake of the departure of Mike Yurcich to Texas and current Tennessee Titans defensive back coach Kerry Coombs appears to be the clubhouse leader to return to Columbus once the Titans postseason run ends) there is plenty of time to look at a roster that will not only be long on potential, but because of Ohio State's dominance this season, will be long in experience too, even for the backups. RELATED: 2019 Snap Counts per ProFootballFocus.com The biggest areas of concern are running back and defensive back when you look at the numbers. But when you stop down and think about it, Master Teague was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season but the schedule tightened up at the end and Teague saw his carries not only go down because of that but he also was playing hurt with an underreported lower-body injury. Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers will both be challenged in the offseason to step into that No.2 position while the Buckeyes are hoping to potentially add a second back to the class along with Miyan Williams. DB got a big boost with the news on Wade as Ohio State loses its top-three players in terms of snaps on the field with Okudah, Jordan Fuller and Damon Arnette. Cameron Brown is a player that the coaches love and he got a good amount of seasoning this year and better be ready to go in 2020 because the time will be now for him. Amir Riep, Sevyn Banks and Josh Proctor can all fall into that category as well as the secondary will undergo a major overhaul. Of course people are hoping that the transfer portal might bring either a veteran defensive back or rush end to the table, and only time will tell if that will happen as Ohio State is not the only program out there monitoring the portal. But when you have a team that is bringing back the 2020 Heisman favorite quarterback along with a great deal of returning depth on both sides of the ball under a coach who now can shed that "first year" tag, there is reason to be optimistic about the state of the team. Spring practice cannot get here soon enough.

Chris Holtmann is frustrated with the month of January (USA Today Sports Images)

2- January Swoon After a great start to the year that saw Ohio State defeat teams like Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky the Buckeyes are now in a bit of a funk and on a three-game losing streak with a road game at Indiana on the horizon this weekend. Nobody was expecting any team to really run away with the Big Ten but Ohio State has dug itself into a 1-3 start in league play, dropping road games at Minnesota and Maryland and losing at home to a mediocre Wisconsin team. As we will talk about a little later in this piece, the Buckeyes have really been running thin with personnel, no Kyle Young has been noticeable as of late but missing a critical piece is nothing new for this team as of late, often forcing the Buckeyes to get away from what they had done well earlier in the season. What we thought that they did well was play defense and in Ohio State's four losses the Buckeyes have seen opponents shoot 44.6-percent from the floor and score an average of 69.8-points per game. But the truth of the matter is that Ohio State has become offensively challenged in these games and it shooting just 35.-1-percent from the floor and turning the ball over at an alarming rate of 16.8 turnovers per game in each of the losses. Last season we saw the Buckeyes sitting with just one loss going into January, starting off the first ever NET rankings as the No. 1 team and then the first month of the new year was a killer as Ohio State went 1-6 in the month of January with the lone win coming at Nebraska. The Buckeyes will be tested greatly on Saturday by Indiana, a Hoosiers team that is also sitting on the wrong end of its league record at 1-2 (as of publication) at Assembly Hall. It is doubtful that the Buckeyes will be at full-strength for this game as well (more on that later) but this is the type of game that the Buckeyes need to win if they want to really consider themselves among the top cut of the Big Ten this year and avoid mistakes of a year ago when a promising start unraveled in January and the Buckeyes barely eked into the NCAA Tournament.

3- 2021 already off to a hot start Recruiting is in full swing for the class of 2021 with the recent commitment of Jaylen Johnson out of Cincinnati (Ohio). Later today we will find out the destination of Houston (Texas) offensive lineman Donovan Jackson but there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic about Ohio State's chances of landing the talented lineman. Without any moves later today, the Buckeyes are already sitting with eight commits for the class of 2021 and have already hit the state of Ohio hard with five of the eight coming from within the Buckeye State. It is a highly regarded class with seven of the eight commits within the ranks of the Rivals250 and Jackson would be an eighth if he were to come on board. A lot of people felt that Ryan Day benefitted in the class of 2020 due to the fact that Urban Meyer was still heavily involved in the recruitment of many of those players and that 2021 would be more of a test as the Meyer-era becomes a little bit more of 'old news' and that Day would have to stand on his own two feet and the feet of his staff when it came to this next class. Adding Jackson would be just another huge step in terms of validation that Day is more than capable of carrying the torch that was carried by Meyer for so many years before. That is not saying that Day can already cement himself among the top-three or four national recruiters as of yet, but it will go a long way in silencing many of the critics that wanted to say that Day would see an immediate and sharp drop-off once time had passed.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1- Will the Buckeyes lose anyone else on the coaching staff? So many times people just look at the head coach and the 10 assistant coaches and consider that to be the staff and maybe add in the strength & conditioning coach as well as the "Mark Pantoni" role on the team and call it a day. But there are so many other working parts that make a football team work. As everyone knows, there is only so much time in the day for a head coach to work with the team and with NCAA guidelines in place, that time is even more limited. Even assistant coaches have plenty of other duties, not limited to recruiting to worry about as well that take up part of their day. That is what makes the QC (Quality Control), GA (Graduate Assistant) and analyst roles so important for a staff. No, they are not allowed to have 'extra' time with the players but they are often around the most and because of that, those are the names you often hear in interviews that require many people to go to the coaching roster to see who they are talking about. Ohio State lost one of its fixtures on Tuesday when Phil Matusz was named the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Boston College, under new head coach and former assistant Jeff Hafley. With Hafley and Greg Schiano both taking over programs this offseason, there has been a great deal of concern that one/both could turn to Ohio State to offer promotions to staff members that may be ready for that next big step. That was the case with Matusz and while there is nobody doubting that the S&C program is Mickey Marotti's baby, Matusz was one of his top lieutenants and will be missed. It is always a bittersweet moment, you want to see these guys go on and realize their career dreams but seeing them leave the nest can be tough, especially when it creates a vacancy on this staff with an unknown future for a potentially new candidate.

2- When will Kyle Young be back? Earlier we talked around Kyle Young's absence from the lineup and while Young may not have the numbers of a player like Kaleb Wesson, it is not difficult to see that the Buckeyes are not the same team without Young out there. His 8.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per contest are both quite valuable to this team but his not being out there takes away an inside threat for the Buckeyes and teams have been able to force Ohio State to become more of a shooting team rather than a scoring team. In Ohio State's loss to West Virginia, Andre Wesson was not able to fill the void as he only had three points on 1-3 shooting from the floor. The total went up some in a loss to Wisconsin, but he was still held to just nine points (a little over his average). In Tuesday's loss at Maryland, Andre bounced back with 14 points but still was sub-.500 from the floor. This is not a case of Wesson trying to make up for the loss of Young however, as Andre plays his own role with this team and until EJ Liddell and Alonzo Gaffney are a little more seasoned, there really are not many bodies left on this team that can fill in. The good news is that there is a pretty defined recovery time for appendix surgery and Young should not be out too much longer, but the Buckeyes are trying to avoid digging themselves into too deep of a hole in a season where they have had to go the whole year without Musa Jallow and have also had to see both Andre Wesson and Duane Washington miss time. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country when they have had their full roster of weapons, but take a key piece out and this team has become very vulnerable and can't afford to lineup undermanned this year.

ONE PREDICTION: Donovan Jackson will commit to Ohio State