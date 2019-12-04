COLUMBUS, Ohio - It feels like a quick turnaround for the Buckeyes this week even though they don't have any less time than any other week. Coming off the heels of the big win at Michigan, now the Buckeyes have to turnaround and get ready for a familiar foe that they have played earlier this year in the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio State obviously took care of business the first time around that these two teams played with a 38-7 rout that could have ended up much worse. Ohio State will have to pull out all of that tape those game plans with a third straight Big Ten Championship on the table along with a sure berth in the College Football Playoff. We are not going to get into a long introduction for this week's 3-2-1 as it is a busy week but we are not quite done taking a victory lap from the big win over Michigan as well as a battle of top teams on the hardwood in Chapel Hill (N.C.) as well as a whole lot more. Check out all of that and more in the latest 3-2-1 presented by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - ... same as the old boss Ryan Day had a chance to see what it takes to beat 'That Team Up North' and then on Saturday, he was able to start his own winning tradition with a 56-27 win over Michigan to round out the 2019 regular season. Day obviously joins the likes of Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel and Earle Bruce as coaches to win their debut against the Wolverines and as of late, Michigan just can't seem to figure out a way to get past these Buckeyes. This was supposed to be the year that Michigan was going to have its best chance to breakthrough and end the drought, a first-year head coach, a first-year starting quarterback and of course the game being up in Ann Arbor (Mich.). None of that seemed to matter however as the Buckeyes brought in the No. 1 ranked team (College Football Playoff rankings) to Michigan Stadium for the first time since the 1970s. Everyone wanted to talk about how Michigan was a different team since the halfway mark of the game against Penn State with an impressive win over Notre Dame among a handful of strong performances after a slow start to the season that saw some close wins against overmatched teams along with an obliteration at the hands of Wisconsin. Of course now, Michigan fans are looking for all of the excuses, many are trying to liken Day to Larry Coker of Miami (Fla.) and saying that his luck will dry up when the cupboard stocked by Meyer dries up and he is forced to stand on his own two feet in terms of recruiting. Plus, the skeptical fans up north want to try and focus on how Justin Fields stated he takes online classes and cite that must be something that only football factories are interested in employing and how Michigan would never do that (which would lead one to believe at face value that Michigan is not a football factory?). Additionally there is all the talk that Ohio State is not doing it by the same book that Michigan is using, which of course has become a very tired narrative delivered by a team that just can't answer the call on the field of play. A fanbase that has been short of answers on the field sure seems to have a lot of theories as to why they can't get it done in a game setting. Michigan fans know that next year may not be any better with a second-year Justin Fields and Ryan Day leading this team. Sure, the Buckeyes are going to lose a lot of players to the NFL and graduation after this year and if Ohio State wins the championship, the roster could see even more turnover (dare Michigan fans swallow the hate for a two-game run and say that end justifies the means to thin out the roster? Probably not). But is Michigan going to come into Ohio Stadium next year with a new quarterback of their own and expect to pull off an upset? So if not in 2020, will it be 2021 when the scene shifts back to Ann Arbor? Ohio State would have a first-year quarterback likely again but which program recruiting are you going to put your chips behind, the Buckeyes or the Wolverines? What if Jim Harbaugh is sitting at 0-6 in this series going into that 2021 season, is he even still there? He sure doesn't need the money. Will the loyalists still be in his camp or will he be a man without a country? We are not saying to expect Day to go 7-0 in his first seven match-ups with Michigan, but when does this run end? What kind of change will it take for Michigan to draw even? The new boss is very much like the old boss in this series, even in the small sample of one game and we don't see any reason why things are going to shift any time soon.

Dobbins has been playing beyond the next level (Scott Stuart)

2 - Dobbins is the guy Everyone was wondering when JK Dobbins was going to see more carries or even why he was not getting more carries earlier in the season. It was absolutely for situations like the past two weeks as he has been a major reason why the Buckeyes are still riding high and looking to do something that has never been done before by winning 10 league games in a football season by way of going through a nine-game league schedule and then going back and winning a conference championship game. As part of Dobbins' 1,657 rushing yard season, he has had 67 carries over the last two games and a combined rushing total of 368 yards on the ground. He has out-gained Michigan and Penn State as a team by 178 yards in those two games as the defense has held both of those offenses to just 190 yards. Those 67 carries are equal to the number of carries that he had in the previous four games (Rutgers, Maryland, Wisconsin and Northwestern). Dobbins has run for almost 27-percent of his season carries over the last eight quarters. And it still looks like he has a lot left in the tank. Just ask him. Last time the Buckeyes played the Badgers, he had another strong game with 20 carries for 163 yards and two scores against the Badgers in less than stellar weather conditions. That won't be the case this week at Lucas Oil Stadium, indoors and a fast track. Dobbins is No. 4 in the nation in rushing yards and two of the guys ahead of him will be idle this week as both he and Jonathan Taylor will face off in the B1G title game. Taylor has 29 more carries and 104 more yards than Dobbins. In fact, if you look at the top-five rushers in the nation, Dobbins has the better YPC out of the entire group and touchdowns per carry ratio.

Table Name Name Yardage Att. YPC TD/Carry C. Hubbard (Ok St) 1936 309 6.265 14.714 J. Taylor (Wis) 1761 279 6.312 13.95 AJ Dillon (BC) 1685 318 5.299 22.714 JK Dobbins (OSU) 1657 250 6.628 13.158 J. Patterson (BUF) 1626 280 5.807 16.471

Of course the past two games have done wonders in moving Dobbins up in the rankings, but just imagine if he had the opportunity to get just five or more six carries a game along the way, or just one more series. While everyone is focused on the team goals and Ohio State still has each and everyone one of those still on the the table, it is pretty amazing to look at what Dobbins has done really as a part-time player for much of the season. Dobbins only needs 271 yards to break Eddie Georgie's single-season rushing record for the Buckeyes that was set back in 1995. Yes, George did that in only 13 games, but he also did that in 328 attempts, 78 more attempts than Dobbins has had at this point. If Dobbins were to just hit his season average of 6.628 YPC, that would account for another 517 yards added to his 1,657 yards this season, easily surpassing the 2,000-yard mark for the first time in program history. Dobbins has averaged just shy of 21 carries per game through the year, so if the Buckeyes get all the way to the CFP championship game (three more games) he would need to average about 26 carries to get there. All of that is very much in play. Dobbins is not getting the same Heisman hype as some of his teammates and it has been tough as of late for a running back to really break through in the Heisman talk, but make no mistake, you are witnessing something special.

Home or away, the Buckeyes are celebrating after each Michigan game (Scott Stuart)

3 - Continued dominance Cal Ripken's ironman consecutive game streak, Oscar Robertson averaging a triple-double for an entire season, Hack Wilson's 191 RBI season in 1930... all of those are records that many people believe are 'untouchable' in the annals of sports history. Another one that seemed to be pretty much out of the realm of being able to touch was Michigan's overall head-to-head record over Ohio State, a record that once stood at 56-35-6 in the favor of 'the other guys' as recently as 2000. Now where do things stand? Ohio State is either six or seven games under .500 (depending if you believe in vacating games like the NCAA does back in the 2010 season). With the most recent win on Saturday, Ohio State is now just down 58-52-6 (we don't vacate games, sorry... we were there, we saw the game) and catching-up is very much in sight. Ohio State has gone 17-2-1 in the last 20 games to close that gap and as we talked about earlier in the piece, the Buckeyes are not slowing down. Apparently a 21-game edge in a series is like a 28-3 lead in a Super Bowl, the most dangerous of all leads, because the Buckeyes are coming and at this rate Ohio State will catch the Wolverines soon.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - First Road Test Things are going well for the Ohio State basketball team as they are now firmly in the top-10 as the No. 6 team in the nation after staring off the season unbeaten but they have not had to leave home as of yet, that all changes this week with a road trip to Chapel Hill (N.C.) and a date with fellow top-10 North Carolina. Only time will tell just how good those wins over Villanova and Cincinnati will be and the same might be said at the end of the day when talking about North Carolina, the same team that lost to hated rival Michigan. Luckily for the Buckeyes, Ohio State will not be the next team up as North Carolina would then go on to play and defeat Oregon in a third-place game in the Battle for Atlantis. How is Ohio State going to react in its first road game of the year? Only one team (Cincinnati) has been within 10 points of the Buckeyes in the final score so far this year. This will be the first collegiate road game for guys like DJ Carton and the rest of Ohio State's freshmen and it is not an easy draw in going to the Dean Dome to do it. Ohio State has not won a game in the ACC/B1G Challenge since 2013, a game against current B1G member Maryland. Ohio State has an all-time 7-11 mark in this challenge and last won on the road in 2010 to Florida State in this series. A lot of questions to be answered for this team but this is one of those games that Ohio State could not avoid as part of an annual series and the challenge will be very read as the team puts on its road uniforms for the first time of the year.

Jeff Hafley has already become a hot coaching name (Andy Anders)

2 - Weathering the storm? Have a winning program filled with young assistant coaches and expect to have programs knocking on your door looking to catch some of that secret sauce by hiring away your staff. It is just part of how things work out. Ryan Day certainly had plenty of interested suitors during his time as an assistant coach at Ohio State, reportedly being offered the Mississippi State head coaching position before Joe Moorhead eventually took it, but Day stuck with the Buckeyes and ascended to the top spot. What will this offseason look like? Not even the offseason, you are going to find places that are going to want to move sooner than that and it could be during that window of time between the B1G Championship Game and the bowl game(s). Houston came knocking and hired Tom Herman in that window before Ohio State was able to claim a national championship. More important than that, if Ohio State loses coaches this year, or next year, make no mistake, it is going to happen at some point... what will the staff look like after that. Obviously Ohio State is a desirable place to coach at, a program that does a great job of landing top talent and putting a top-notch product on the field, but can Day keep bringing in a roster of coaches that will continue to carry the high bar set here in year one? Coaches can be too loyal at times to people that they trust or are comfortable with. We have seen that at Texas as Tom Herman is now cleaning house in his staff. We see that at Michigan State, where Mark Dantonio reshuffled the deck chairs of the Titanic on offense, only to sink to the icy bottom of the ocean floor on offense this year. There were even those who questioned a few of Urban Meyer's hires down the stretch during his time at Ohio State. It will be an interesting thing to watch, when Day has to make that next round of hires, if he will be able to keep getting the right pieces to keep this thing going or if the next most important recruiting job that a coach has comes up short.

ONE PREDICTION: Ohio State will beat Wisconsin by more than the 31 points it beat the Badgers by the first time around.

The Buckeyes have had Wisconsin's number in the B1G Champ Game (Associated Press)