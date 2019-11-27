It couldn't possible be a bigger week for the Buckeyes than this week. Ohio State is coming off of a huge recruiting weekend and win over Penn State, has a trip to Michigan to cap off a perfect regular season coming on Saturday, a pair of basketball games, including one at historic St. John Arena and of course Thanksgiving is this week. The Buckeyes certainly have plenty to be thankful for but there is no time for looking back with four potential games still awaiting this football team and no rest for the Buckeyes in sight with guaranteed games in back-to-back weeks against top-15 level teams. We too here at BuckeyeGrove are thankful for all of our loyal members and readers and if you have not pulled the trigger yet, why don't you give a look to our two fantastic holiday deals and get locked in for what promises to be a wild ride with football signing day coming up in just a few weeks, the start of B1G play in basketball and so much more. But enough of that for now, there is so much going on, we don't even know where to start. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at Chase Young and the uphill climb for Heisman recognition, the fact that this team won't always play a clean game and ask what is really important to the College Football Playoff committee. All of that and more as we dive into the 3-2-1.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Can Young break through? Joel Klatt believes that Chase Young should be in New York. So does Ryan Day. Hell, we believe it as well, even with a team that is filled with no less than three guys that should poll really well in the Heisman Trophy race. Young came back from a two-game suspension on Saturday and recorded three sacks in his first game back against a top-10 Penn State team and now owns the Ohio State single-season sack record with 16.5. That is the most for any Big Ten player in 21 years and Young has done that in just nine games. Young's numbers also include 19.5 TFLs, seven forced fumbles and 38 tackles. Terrell Suggs is recognized as the single-season sack leader with 24 at Arizona State in 2002 though there is debate for the era that preceded recorded sack records. With no less than three games left, and maybe four, Young could make an assault on that record, and still only end up with 12 or 13 games played. Where is the love for Young when it comes to the Heisman voting? Yes, as of now it seems that this is former Ohio State and current LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's award to lose. But there still should be two to four people with him sitting in the crowd signified by the top vote receivers for the award. You have to go back to 2009 for a defensive lineman to be named a Heisman finalist with Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh. Warren Sapp and Steve Entman both were finalists as well from the defensive lineman position. We know that the Heisman is always going to be an offensive award. Charles Woodson from Michigan needed to play a good amount of time on the offensive side of the ball in 1997 to get out of the space of just being a defensive player and go on to win the award that year, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans, watching an Ohioan win it for the hated rival. But Young is going to have to clear more than just the defensive player stigma, that two-game suspension may weigh heavily on some voters minds and may just disqualify him (on top of regional biases and several other factors that always come into what often looks like a high school popularity contest when it comes to filling out the two and three spots on a ballot). There seems to be a popular sentiment around those who cover the sport for Young to get to New York but it really is in the hands of the voters at this point, with the finalists being selected from early returns. We say give Young a chance, he has earned it. With one more game left in the regular season against a Michigan defense that can give up a few sacks (20 through 11 games) and Young appearing to be on a mission this season, that 16.5 sack number could be a lot closer to 20 as most people are looking to get their ballots electronically submitted to the Heisman Trust. Look, we know that it is going to take a major seismic shift for this award not to go to Burrow, but let's celebrate the season that Young has had on the defensive line, it might be another generation before we see something that truly mirrors this level of dominance.

Penn State made the most of some rare Ohio State mistakes (Scott Stuart)

2 - This team is not always going to play perfect It is a moot point right now to try and go back and look at how many points the Buckeyes maybe could have scored because you don't get any credit for maybe points. Yes, the first Justin Fields score absolutely cost them six (or seven) points as he fumbled the ball at the eight-inch line into the end zone and that resulted in a touchback. Two of Ohio State's four penalties in the game ended potential drives in the second quarter with a Thayer Munford hold negating a nine-yard JK Dobbins run that would have had the Buckeyes near the PSU red zone and ended up leading to a sack of Justin Fields and then a punt. Then in the final minute as the Buckeyes had the ball at the Penn State 34, an illegal formation pushed the Buckeyes behind the chains, another Penn State sack followed and the Buckeyes opted to just head to halftime up 14-0 instead of pushing for more points. The point being, Ohio State did not look nearly as clean in this game as in previous games. One, the opponent was much better and good opponents create their own luck sometimes. Two, the pressure of the game might have rattled the Buckeyes a little bit. But that is not a good thing with all the games left this season falling in the 'big game' mold. Three, the law of averages finally caught up with the Buckeyes to a certain extent. In the series with the Wolverines, the Buckeyes have led the turnover margin in every game going back to 2013 (minus-one). History is not going to play a factor however in keeping Ohio State's hand on the ball better or loosen Michigan's grip on the ball. It certainly does not hurt that Justin Fields has thrown a grand total of one interception so far this season and the Buckeyes have not put their quarterback into a lot of bad positions to throw the ball. Granted, Michigan also likely saw the type of pressure and disguising of blitzes that Penn State pulled off in that game and will see how they can best incorporate some of that into their Don Brown-led plan. But the overall point here is that Ohio State played pretty sloppy at times last week (and don't even get started with the tight play-calling) and still won a game against a top-10 opponent by 11 points, while leaving a lot of points on the field. It is going to take a very strong effort by someone to wrestle away victory from these Buckeyes because the truth is, nobody should really expect a repeat of Ohio State putting three balls on the ground the rest of the way through.

3 - Dobbins gets stronger the more you ask of him Up until the Penn State game, JK Dobbins had not carried the ball more than 24 times this season and had been largely pulled from games by the start/middle of the third quarter most of the way through the year. That changed this week when the Buckeyes needed all 36 carries they asked of their starting running back. And while his 4.4 UPC average was his lowest since week one of the season, the 157 yards were tough yards and his two touchdowns really paved the way for the Buckeyes to move on to a 28-17 win. Dobbins has only broken that 24 carry four times in his career, his debut saw him carry it 29 times for 181 yards against Indiana as a true freshman. He had a rather pedestrian 25 carry game against Indiana the following year where he only had 82 yards in a 49-26 win over the Hoosiers. He then had his career high mark of 37 carries against Maryland in an overtime game and had 203 yards on a 5.5 YPC clip. And then finally the most recent game. It certainly is a luxury having a running back that you can rest and don't have to take into the fourth quarter of games but you have to be saving him for something. Last week was one of those something games and this week might be the same with a Michigan defense that has shut down running backs not named Jonathan Taylor. Of course when we get to Tale of the Tape later this week, we will break down whether we should be buying Michigan's run defense or if it is built upon a schedule of non-elite backs. Make no mistake however, JK Dobbins is an elite back and while he had a hard day at the office last week in terms of wear-and-tear, he will be ready to go 30-plus times if that is what it takes to win.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the CFP but can they hold on? (Scott Stuart)

1 - Can the Buckeyes hold on to No. 1 While I think the answer is yes, provided that Ohio State wins its next two games, you just never know what the committee is thinking. Ohio State is in good shape this week if it beats a top-15 Michigan team and LSU plays an unranked Texas A&M team. But then we get to the following week where Ohio State will draw either a top-10 Minnesota or Wisconsin team but LSU will draw what looks to be a top-five UGA team in the SEC Championship Game. As of the call this past week, Rob Mullens, the selection chair, really only grouped teams in terms of top-10 and top-25 and both of those games would fall within that top-10 setting, despite UGA being a little bit ahead. Of course it certainly would not be a bad thing if Ohio State goes out and wins versus Michigan by 21 and beats the B1G West rep by like 30 points.

But what happens if Michigan and the B1GCG are both six-point wins? One of the biggest selling points of the Buckeyes was just how dominant they were in all of their games. LSU has been racking up the points but giving them up quickly too. What if LSU shores things up and allows less than 10 to Texas A&M and then offensively-challenged Georgia only scores 10-14 points? Then the committee will have a lot to think about. Don't go and buy that non-refundable ticket to one venue or the other quite yet, there is still a bumpy road ahead. The good news is that barring a major collapse, we can feel pretty good about Ohio State's chances of being in the playoff. Just not sure where.

The top-10 Buckeyes will play a home game on the night before the football game at Michigan (Associated Press)

2 - Why is Ohio State playing a home basketball game on Michigan eve? Look, I know there are just a certain amount of windows where you can play basketball games and so much of it is decided by the networks and when and where they will air certain games. But it is beyond ridiculous that they would put an Ohio State men's basketball game at home the night before the Michigan game, in Ann Arbor (Mich.). At 9:00pm no less. Tickets for non-conference Ohio State home basketball games are never going to really set anyone back a lot of money but as of Monday this week, there were tickets going for this Morgan State game in the three-dollar ballpark. Many fans have already headed north to be in position for a 12pm kickoff of this game. As have most of the media. Look, we really doubt that the school had anything to do with the decision to play a game at this time and on this date. Thursday was open however. Even Sunday. There has to be a better way to handle these things and ultimately this game is going to be poorly attended, poorly covered and while Ohio State should be an overwhelming favorite in this contest, nobody is going to talk about it. It is just a bad plan.

ONE PREDICTION: The Buckeyes will rush for at least 250 yards

Look for the Buckeyes to run, especially if the weather gets bad (USA Today Sports Images)