In a world that has little going on in the way of sports, it is obvious when there is one significant event going on, the world will be watching. Even under normal circumstances, the NFL Draft has become quite the event. It is now shown on multiple networks, has a red carpet event leading in, not to mention weeks and weeks of mock drafts leading up to the event. Can't get enough? The mock 2021 NFL Draft classes are already out there on the internet for your browsing pleasure. We are just hours away from the first round of the draft and while we won't have the backdrop of the Vegas strip for this year's draft and will instead get a glimpse of Roger Goodell's basement, it will still be an important event for everyone. Even those who don't have any skin in the game. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, the NFL Draft is our main focus, but we just don't stop there, we are also talking about Ohio State recruiting, because why wouldn't we?

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Starting at the top There are few teams out there that can even be in the same conversation as Ohio State when it comes to NFL Draft success over the past decade-plus and this 2020 draft will just add to Ohio State's pedigree as everyone knows a pair of Buckeyes will come off the board at the top of round one. You have to go back to the 2016 NFL Draft for the last time Ohio State had a pair of players taken in the top-10 when Joey Bosa went No. 3 overall and then was followed up by Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4. But even beyond that, Ohio State has produced multiple first-rounders in every draft since the 2016 draft as well with three taken in the 2017 draft, two in the 2018 draft and two in the 2019 draft with Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins both going in the first round.

Everyone thinks they know what is going to happen in the draft until the draft happens. News came out earlier about the Atlanta Falcons wanting to move up to No. 2 to try and snag Chase Young. Does anyone truly have faith in what the Washington Redskins' front office is going to do in the coming hours? Will some team just offer up a king's ransom to move up to take Young? Or to land a quarterback? Or an offensive tackle? You have Detroit seeming to be a shoo-in to take Jeff Okudah, but can the Lions move down from No. 3 to No. 5 or No. 6 and still pick up Okudah there? There certainly would be some history in place if Okudah comes off the board at No. 3, just based on how corners have come off the board over the past 20 years. Okudah going at No. 3 would even surpass Denzel Ward coming off the board at No. 4 in 2018 to the Cleveland Browns. And then there is the question about the bottom of the first round. We have seen a pretty strong consensus of mock drafts that show the Buckeyes capping off the first round at just two with guys like JK Dobbins, Damon Arnette and others holding strong second-round grades. But what happens if a run is made at a position? There seems to be debate as to who the top running back in the draft is, but with that being said, people seem to be sleeping on a 2,000-yard season from Dobbins. It only takes one team to be in love with a player and while running backs are often seen as three-to-five-year commodities in the league, outside of the top backs... could Dobbins be one of those top backs, and if you really need a running back, can you afford to wait until the next round and risk missing out on him? We just know that there are very few sure things when it comes into draft prognostication. This is not like the bracketologists for NCAA Basketball who can claim placing 66/68 teams in the field as an overwhelming win. Nobody is going to remember if they put Seton Hall in the wrong region, or were off by a seed line. When it comes to the NFL Draft, it is a much smaller margin for error and you are either right or wrong. What will be considered a win? Nobody is going to pick all 32 players that land in the first round, even in the wrong order. If a GM/owner likes a player, it doesn't matter what Mel Kiper or Daniel Jeremiah thinks... does anyone really know what Mike Mayock is thinking with the Raiders? The point is, don't turn the draft off after Jeff Okudah comes off the board. Firstly, what else are you going to watch? You have already seen every episode of House Hunters. And second, while we are not claiming to know anything for certain, there could be a surprise or two in the late-20s of this draft and you don't want to miss it/

Where will Damon Arnette land in the draft? (Scott Stuart)

2 - Day two and beyond Rounds two and three will take place on Friday while rounds four through seven will go on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the networks will handle all of this, with no real "sets" to speak of as everyone is social distancing, in normal years a lot of picks are missed because the analysts are talking to players who have already been selected, or worse, are talking to other members of the media. For draft purists, they are there to see who is being picked and to learn about those players, not to hear how Booger McFarland's garden is growing. If Arnette and Dobbins don't sneak into the first round, they will assuredly go off the board in round two. Guys like Malik Harrison, Jonah Jackson and DaVon Hamilton all could be second day players as well, with some draft seeing them off the board by the middle of round three and others seeing things spreading out a little more and falling into the upper-reaches of the third day. What about guys like KJ Hill, Jordan Fuller and others? Nobody really thought much about Terry McLaurin going No. 76 overall to Washington in 2019. He proved a lot of people wrong to pass up on him last season, especially as the Redskins were going with an interim coach for much of the season. We get so focused on first-rounders that we forget some pretty special players have come out of the Ohio State ranks in later rounds including the likes of Michael Thomas (2-47), Vonn Bell (2-61), Pat Elflein (3-70), Sam Hubbard (3-77) in their respective drafts. The odds do get longer when you get into the later stages. Noah Brown put in a couple of seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after being picked in the 7th round. Jamarco Jones started three games last season in Seattle and was a 5th-rounder. Besting that, Corey Linsley has 86 career starts despite being taken in the 5th round of the 2014 draft. The point is, there still is a path to success if you don't hear your name taken in the first round, or even on the second day.

3 - Off to a great start The Buckeyes are on the board with their first commit of the 2022 class and it is not CJ Hicks. That is not to say that Hicks will not be part of this class, and many people were expecting him to be the first player in that class. But Jyaire Brown, a four-star cornerback out of New Orleans beat him to the punch and committed on Wednesday night.

To say that landing players out of Louisiana is a rare feat for the Buckeyes would be an understatement. Nader Abdallah and Jonathan Wells make up the list of the last two players from the state to join the Buckeyes.

If we are saying that there is a long way to go for the class of 2021 to get to their signing day, just double that number and you have the class of 2022. Brown was born in Cincinnati and has family ties to the state of Ohio, and that all helps. But how often is Ohio State going to go into s SEC hotbed, beat out Alabama and in-state LSU for a top player? I'll give you some time to think about that one. Abdallah did not have offers from LSU or Alabama (granted, Bama went 4-9 in 2003 and was a shell of the team we are accustomed to today). Wells went through his recruitment during the infancy of the recruiting news industry and while he was a player that had a good amount of interest, he was not pursued going into his junior season the way that Brown was. The point is, Ryan Day has taken the football from Urban Meyer and is advancing it in terms of recruiting, if that is possible. That has not led to any crystal footballs added to the trophy room of the WHAC, but give the man some time, he has only had one full-year as a head coach and got his team within a play of reaching the national championship game. It will come. But with the nation's far-and-away top class in 2021 and a promising start to the class of 2022, Ohio State won't be without talent moving forward. And the Buckeyes may not be done in Louisiana for 2022. Ryan Day is becoming a problem... at least if you are not a fan of Ohio State.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Can recruiting keep rolling? Will Ohio State land another commit this upcoming week? The Buckeyes are already sitting at 17 in the class of 2021, that means really at best, eight spots are left on the board if everyone makes it to signing day in the class and there are no serious changes. How is Ohio State going to get to 25? That is another question all together. Ohio State currently sits at 86 for the upcoming 2020 season according to our unofficial count but that is also without a NCAA ruling on CJ Saunders and that is also putting Jake Seibert in the class this year instead of potentially deferring his enrollment and counting him against next season. But he will count against next season and Ohio State will still have to make the numbers work. If Ohio State is going to keep the recruiting run rolling, it seems as if 2022 would be more likely but the Buckeyes are also not really putting the pedal to the metal in that class, as of yet. But with coaches having time at home to evaluate tape and talk to kids, things could speed up a little while the Buckeyes are hot. CJ Hicks would be the most obvious name, if we had to guess... but there is going to be a week where Ohio State does not land a player, right?

2 - How long will Kerry Coombs keep his ping-pong table? We learned on Wednesday that Kerry Coombs made a purchase during these "stay at home" times. A ping-pong table. Coombs has never been short on energy and if you cut into his arm, you would find a steady flow of coffee, Ohio State blood and 'juice'. Being cooped up during these times has been a challenge for Coombs, he was the first to admit it. So he went and made a purchase. ‘We’ve got to compete somehow, honey." Coombs told the media about a conversation he had with his wife. "We’ve got to find something we can do.’ So, we’re going to go play ping-pong, it just is what it is.” We have no idea what kind of ping-pong player Coombs is. We have no idea what kind of ping-pong player his wife is either. Obviously, Coombs' wife knows her husband is a competitor. She probably has a competitive streak as well, being married to Kerry for as long as she has. But what happens if one person starts to dominate all of those games? Under the best of circumstances, a ping-pong game has been known to get the competitive juices flowing. Add Kerry's motivational coaching? We expect to find one more ping-pong table on Craigslist by the end of May.

ONE PREDICTION: Justin Fields will be the No. 1 NFL draft pick in 2021