COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes did exactly what everyone expected agains the Terps, and then some. Both Minnesota and Penn State broke 50-points on the Terrapins but neither got it to 70, like the Buckeyes did. Ohio State has made it look too easy throughout this seasons. The Buckeyes have made the challenging games look routine and the routine games look ridiculous en route to a 9-0 record and a top-two ranking in most of the major polls. Nothing is done until it is done and while this week against Rutgers appears to be nothing more than a tune-up game for Penn State and Michigan, it is a game that still needs to be played and the Buckeyes should be able to add to some gaudy numbers from their last four quarters of football. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at just how thorough the beatdown of the Terps was, we take another swing at the College Football Playoff, and just how far might the Buckeyes go in terms of putting points up against the hapless Scarlet Knights? All of that and more as we dive into the 3-2-1.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Keeping them down Teams don't often hit the 700-yard mark in total offense (more on that in a minute) just as teams don't generally hold their opponent to less than 150 yards of total offense. Doing both in the same game is what we call in this industry, 'impressive'. Everyone is going to notice what the offense does because that is a lot easier to measure just based on what a score is on the scoreboard whereas on defense, you could shut out an opponent but still allow 250, 300, 350 yards. And while it is still impressive to get the goose egg in the score column, you are not really seeing the whole story in terms of just how dominant the defense was or was not in a game like that. The 139 yards that Ohio State held the Terps to was not the "low-water" mark of the season, that distinction goes to Miami (Ohio) in a game where the Buckeyes also broke the 70-point mark and held the RedHawks to just 130 yards of total offense. Believe it or not, the Buckeyes did have one sub-150-yard game last season, they allowed just 134 yards in a conference game, to the very same Rutgers Scarlet Knights that they will be playing this coming week. And Rutgers sure seems primed to play that role again, having put up less than 150 yards in a pair of losses this season, just 125 yards to Iowa and a mind-numbing 75 yards against Indiana. There is time as the week goes on to talk more about the futility of Rutgers, but back to Maryland... for as bad as things had been going for the Terps, they only had one game this year where things went that poorly, a game against Penn State where they were held to just 128 yards. So the Buckeyes missed out on that mark by just 11 yards, but the argument can be made that Chase Young, who was absent for the game might have been good for 11 yards in the first half of the game with his impact. Yes, we are getting a little cute by talking about yardage, when games are going to be remembered by points scored and allowed, and nobody has gotten anywhere close to the Buckeyes this season along the way. Not even fellow undefeated Big Ten foe Minnesota can hang their hat on that one with some early season struggles and then a close game with Penn State last week. Things are shaping up for a potential Ohio State/Minnesota B1G Championship Game in a few weeks if both teams can take care of their business. We never intended to map this out the way that we are about to when we started writing this piece but we became curious as to what the Buckeyes are holding teams to in terms of their yardage averages and scoring averages based on their full season totals. We found that Ohio State has held the first nine teams on the schedule to just 56.66-percent of their yardage totals. When it comes to scoring, the Buckeyes are holding teams to just 31.34-percent of their scoring totals. And those numbers both include the Ohio State game within the totals. So, if you were to look at what that would mean for the next three opponents on Ohio State's schedule, and maybe a game against Minnesota, just for the sake of looking ahead, how would those look?

Based on Ohio State's current ratios Team Proj. Yardage (56.66%) Proj. Scoring (31.34%) Rutgers 159 yards 4.6 points Penn State 245 yards 11.6 points Michigan 221 yards 10.1 points Minnesota* 245 yards 21.8 points

Now, there have been some clunkers along the way for Ohio State in terms of who they have played but if you look at the numbers, Ohio State held some of the worst offenses that it faced to the smallest margin changes, mostly because the number was so low to begin with. Ohio State only held Michigan State to just 81 fewer yards than its average and Northwestern to 79 yards fewer than its average. The biggest discrepancies? Wisconsin was held to 228 fewer yards than its average, Florida Atlantic to 207 fewer yards and Indiana to 189 (as well as Maryland to 221 fewer yards) When it comes to points, Cincinnati was held to almost 33 points fewer than its season average, Wisconsin was just a bit over 27 points down and the suddenly hot Hoosiers were 24 points down. None of these are going to predict what will happen in any of these next three-four games, but are still interesting to look at as the Buckeyes have done a great job defensively of completely shutting down its opponents.

2 - What do you have to do to impress these guys? There really was not scenario where the Buckeyes were going to keep the No. 1 spot this week after the LSU vs. Alabama game, short of Alabama winning the ugliest of games and Ohio State would have stayed on top as a protest vote. But even that might not have been enough, it was pretty much pre-determined that Ohio State would fall based on the opponent that Ohio State had and the match-up taking place in the SEC. It made all of the people who thought that Ohio State shouldn't have been No. 1 to start with happy, but there is not a lot of hurt feelings in Columbus. People expected it. It is funny however to look how Ohio State seems to move down after wins, but then again, when you are undefeated, there are no losses to move down with. Ohio State moved down after week two, a 42-0 win over Cincinnati. That was viewed as a weak opponent at the time. Now UC is ranked in the CFP top-25, and it just looks odd in retrospect. Of course for the sake of full disclosure, this was the week that Ohio State actually moved up to No. 2 in the human polls (AP, Coaches, FWAA) so they have that going for them.

2 #OhioState (proj 2)

The #Buckeyes SOS slid a bit to 45 this week; but they still hold the highest Game Control at 42.4 and have 5 QWs along with 2 T25Ws. Very solid resume & should they win out would be a Top 2 seed. One of the few teams who may get in w/ a loss. #GoBucks — Adam McClintock (@cfb_professor) November 13, 2019

And in the long run, it might help the Buckeyes, at least in terms of reminding everyone that they have not earned anything and everything can be taken away at a moment's notice. Ohio State will have its chances down the stretch with Penn State, Michigan and a potential B1G Champ Game all on the horizon. LSU has Ole Miss (yuck), Arkansas (gross), Texas A&M (meh) and then a potential SEC Champ Game still left to go. Make no mistake, the Buckeyes are firmly in the field, as long as they keep winning. Heck, maybe even with a loss, if it is the right loss at 12-1 (nobody will ever say that a loss to Michigan is the right loss, but just for the sake of argument, it would not take anything off the table).

3 - Special teams are special We will be brief here as we got really long-winded earlier in the piece. Ohio State's special teams are definitely special after seeing the best onside kick execution in years when Blake Haubeil placed a perfect kick right into the hands of Chris Olave, in-stride no less, for the perfect play during the first quarter of the game. Did the Buckeyes need to do that in order to win the game? Absolutely not. But if Maryland is not going to cover that outside player, why not go for it, while it is there. It certainly gives opponents a thing or two to think about moving forward. Bet they won't forget to cover Olave moving forward. We bet that Matt Barnes, Ryan Day and the coaching staff have plenty more tricks up their sleeves, but that one was just too darn good not to mention somewhere.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

The Buckeyes will keep scoring as the game goes on, regardless of who is in (Scott Stuart)

1 - Just how far will the Buckeyes go on Saturday? We can all joke around as much as we want, but this Rutgers team is fatally flawed and the Buckeyes honestly could put up some historic numbers against the Scarlet Knights, if they want to. This is not talking about running up the score to the tune of going for two after each touchdown and throwing deep on the first play of every series. This is talking about an offense that is just performing at a high level against a defense that has not been able to stop anyone and an offense attached to it that has a propensity for three-and-outs. Don't let anyone tell you that style points don't matter in a beauty contest like the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Ohio State put up 73 points against Maryland and moved down a spot in the week two rankings. Sure, that was because of a 2-3 matchup where LSU outclassed Alabama. But don't give the committee a reason to keep you down there, even after scheduled games with Penn State and Michigan. Ohio State has already broken the 70-point barrier twice this season and it seems pretty safe that this will be No. 3, if the Buckeyes want to. But what about 80? The Buckeyes have only scored 80-points or more five times in program history, and only once in a league game, the last time that Ohio State broke that mark, a 83-21 drubbing of Iowa in 1950. And just for you sadists out there, when was the last time that a team put up 100 or more points in a game? You have to go back to 2003, when Rockford beat Trinity Bible, 105-0. The last time a game like that happened in Division-I (FBS)? You have to go back to 1968 when Houston defeated Tulsa, 100-6. We are not saying that this game will get to the point of the 1916 game of Ohio State versus Oberlin, where the Buckeyes set a single-game scoring mark in a 128-0 rout. But what if the Buckeyes score 21 points a quarter, for all four quarters? That would be 84 points. And even if Ryan Day tries to put the brakes on things and tells his scholarship players to just run off-tackle. Can Rutgers stop that? We think not. Vegas can't set this line high enough for what could happen as the powerful Buckeyes come calling.

The Buckeyes passed their first two tests (Associated Press)

2 - How will the Buckeyes fare against a top-10 foe? A win over UMass-Lowell is all well and good, a win over Cincinnati is even better... but how will this team fare against Villanova on Wednesday night? The Wildcats are a legitimate top-10 team and while the Buckeyes are also ranked within the top-25 (No. 16 in the latest AP poll), this is going to be much more of a real test, a test that the Buckeyes will have to endure with Andre Wesson, who is on the shelf for approximately two weeks with an eye-injury. Ohio State has gotten off to slow stats in each of its first two games but neither of the opponents had enough firepower to make the Buckeyes pay for that. That won't be the case in this one as the Wildcats romped Army 97-54 in the season opener and have not played since November 5th. Chris Holtmann said when he took the job that he was a fan of scheduling some tough games in the non-conference, and he got his wish this year with the Buckeyes having Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky all in the non-conference along with unranked teams like Cincinnati and West Virginia to round things out. One thing is for certain, the Buckeyes won't be able to go to the first or second media timeout without scoring in this one. The Buckeyes might need to hit a free throw before they get to 0-6 on the evening as well if they want any chance. But this team has also shown that once it puts things together, it can really make things happen. But down a key starter and still going through some growing pains with four freshmen on the roster along with a transfer, who had to sit last season, going into his third game as a Buckeye, this might be a big ask.

ONE PREDICTION: The Buckeyes will break the 800-yard mark in total offense in this game