BuckeyeGrove - 3-2-1: Changes

Change happens. It happens on a yearly basis in college sports. At the top-end, you may have a player for five years within a program but in many instances you are hoping that they are so good that they are only in town for three years. Rosters are in a constant state of flux and it is just part of how things work. It is the same when it comes to websites that cover sports as well. But those changes allow the next wave of stars an opportunity to step up and have a starring role. Joey Bosa's departure allowed for Nick Bosa to shine. Once the young Bosa moved on, that allowed Chase Young to have a more prominent role. With Young moving on, look for Zach Harrison to be the next man up.

1 - Looking ahead We never really talk about "us" when it comes to stories and things of that nature, this is not about us... this is about the teams that we cover, the players that make up these teams and our great membership here. We are just blessed to be here, telling the story, helping shape the questions and sharing our days with everyone. Yes, some of the names have changed and there are questions about what things will look like here in the next week or so. I would never dream of minimizing the impact that so many over the past 14 years that I have been part of this site have had in the growth, advancement and development of this site. There are names from more than a decade ago that don't get mentioned and most of our daily readers are unaware were part of this community during its genesis. But over the past couple of weeks, we were faced with the uncertain circumstances of having to turn things over, from top-to-bottom more or less in terms of staffing, and with that it gave us a very unique opportunity to examine everything that we do, every story, every policy, just everything and look to knock the dust off of old and outdated items, keep items that were working and breathe some life into items that were working, but not realizing their full potential. The additions of Dave Lackford, Joseph Hastings and Griffin Strom are all very exciting as we have found three guys who all bring varied talents and skills to the table. They are names that you might not be familiar with at this time, but I can assure you that it will not take very long for them to be mentioned right there with the names that everyone is so familiar with already. And we are not done when it comes to shaping this staff. We have had a strong week of interviews for a couple of other positions that we feel need to be part of this roster. We are not going to grow complacent with the old way of doing things, we are going to be extremely aggressive in terms of staffing and coverage. None of this is possible without the great support we get out of our BuckeyeGrove community and we want to thank everyone who has stuck with us through this time. We know that we will have a short-leash with many of you, a "show us what you got" approach to things. We plan on showing you with a strong first week of content and then will follow up the next 51 weeks with just as strong of a push and determination as you will see right out of the gates.

2 - Community The Horseshoe Lounge will continue to be the place for this great community to gather, share the highest of highs and hopefully will not be a place where we have to talk about that many lows when it comes to the Buckeyes. Our community takes care of its own, we have had so many instances where that has been put on display, where a brother or sister in need has been able to turn to the community either for direct support, a call placed on their behalf or just even as a sounding board for what to do next. We have been there to celebrate the births of so many future Buckeyes as we have been a first or second call from the hospital to share the great news. We have also been there to offer thoughts, prayers and condolences when great loss has been there with the passing of a loved one has arisen. This community was there when my own father passed away a decade ago, supportive and offering to do anything during my own time of need. The Lounge will be open, as it has been for years upon years, for all topics pertaining to Ohio State and to our great membership. That does not mean we have a community with little direction or no rules, but we are certainly looking to redefine some of our directives when it comes to how the conversation will go and this will be a constantly evolving conversation that we will have as a community. Stories on the team are available so many places but it really is the community that makes the site and we have felt for a long time that nothing rivals our community and that community-first mentality is what will carry us through this year and well beyond and we want to thank everyone that has been a part of this family for years and we want to welcome anyone who has not had a chance to be part of the community or who has not been around for an extended period of time, give us another shot and check us out.

3 - Not to make this all about us But, if you are reading this, you are either a member or curious as to what is going on around here, so we are just going to try and address these issues here as the week starts rather than going through a slow drip of questions (not that we are going to avoid the questions). If you have any questions, comments or suggestions and are not a member of the site, feel free to email us at Kevin@BuckeyeGrove.com and we will get back in touch with you quickly. Thanks to all of our great supporters through the years. We are looking forward to what the next 15 years have in store.

1 - On to football? Okay, now that we got all of that out of the way, let's talk about things that people are here for, and that starts with football. We are now in the month of June and players are allowed to start making their return toward campus for voluntary workouts. Granted, those workouts will not get underway for another week, not until June 8th. Now, we know the term voluntary is highly subjective and the hope is that as many players as possible will be back to take part in these workouts under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff. Some players are further away than others, and it is not going to be a case where everyone is going to be able to pick up and just arrive in Columbus within a week or two. So the question is how many players will be there for that initial week? It is not a case where all 85 scholarship players would be able to get through the system on day one anyways with Mickey Marotti coming out and saying a few weeks ago that the target number would be a little more than half of that based on the protocols that would be in place for bringing in groups of 10, having to completely clean and sanitize the room before the next group came in, and repeating that. Even with the utilization of both the facilities in the WHAC and the Schumaker Complex, this does not appear to be a case where the Buckeyes, under current guidelines of 10 at a time, will be able to get everyone through in a day. When will national/state/local guidelines move away from that 10 number, maybe moving to 20 or 25? And what shape will everyone come back in, once they do arrive for these workouts? The answers will go a long way in determining just how quickly this team can pick up where it left off and start truly preparing for the 2020 season.

2 - When will this dead period ever end? We learned last month that the NCAA extended the dead period through the end of July, taking any July camps off the table, any on or off-campus visits away and really just maintaining the status quo for another month. This lack of visits has not hurt the Buckeyes with 19 commits in the class of 2021 and three already in 2022, but there are going to be some players that need to get to campus at one point in this process. Plus, with other kids who have only done virtual visits, it is going to become necessary at some point to get them on campus. Would August be the right time to start visits? There is going to be a lot going on at that time. The Buckeyes, as will 129 other Division I-FBS teams, will all be working toward getting back into game shape, making up for missed time and then at some point, looking to "install" for the upcoming season. Does not seem like the time to be able to divide the hours up. Then again, recruiting is the lifeblood of any program and coaches are expected to split time during the season under normal circumstances. This is anything but normal, but the roadmap is in place to split duties. It just seems as if September might be the right time to open up recruiting fully once again, but we have learned never to guess what the NCAA is going to do.

