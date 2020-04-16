While there are major debates going on at the highest levels in regard to when sports will open up, the Ohio State football recruiting effort continues to move like a well-oiled machine as the Buckeyes now sit at 16 commits for the class of 2021 and honestly in a position of 'selecting' players rather than 'recruiting' in many regards. We will get more into the historic pace that the Buckeyes are at in a minute but what cannot be undersold is that the Ohio State coaching staff has this 'distance recruiting' down cold. Then again, many of the players that are coming on board were likely Ohio State leans prior to the national shutdown but a lot of credit has to go out to Ryan Day and staff for being able to close the deal, put players and their families at ease and in many cases convince all involved that distance does not matter as the Buckeyes have more than 50-percent of their class from points outside of the Buckeye state. Tunmise Adeleye is just the latest member of the Rivals100 to join this class, the 10th in the current rankings and when you expand it out to the Rivals250, 14 of Ohio State's 16 players are ranked in the nation's top-250. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we look at where this class ranks against some other top classes through the years for the Buckeyes and try to make a prediction as to where this class may end up from a points standpoint. We also talk the transfer tides on the men's basketball side of things as we had a chance to talk to Chris Holtmann earlier this week. And with the NFL Draft just a week away, we ask questions about that upcoming event.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - A historic pace As of the time of publication the Buckeyes hold a 917-point lead in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings over No. 2 Clemson and could be the first northern team to ever win the mythical recruiting national championship. As we know, that does not mean national championships will follow, just ask the University of Georgia. But when you look at teams like Alabama and Clemson, both who have won the recruiting title and actual national championship, it certainly gives a squad a leg-up on the rest of the competition. And for as much as we want to talk about how the Big Ten really upped its game after Ohio State landed Urban Meyer as head coach, the rest of the conference has been sporadic, at best, when it comes to keeping up with the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. In the coming weeks we will do a much deeper dive in regards to recruiting from a big picture standpoint but what we want to focus on here is Ohio State's ability to win the recruiting title, for whatever that is actually worth. RELATED: Current Rivals.com team recruiting rankings Before we even start to really dive into some numbers, we will be the first to remind everyone that there is a long way to go until the final rankings in January, a pair of signing days in December and February and while the Buckeyes keep adding players, your typical contenders for the nation's top class still have a lot of ground to cover, including an Alabama team that is sitting with just one commit at this point. Ohio State is currently sitting with 2,466 points according to the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings formula. If we just hit the 'stop' button and froze recruiting for this class, that would be good enough for the No. 10 overall Ohio State recruiting class in the Rivals.com-era (since 2002). Every class above this current crop had at least 21 players, where Ohio State's current class sits with 16 players, meaning that four more players would count for "full credit" as the top-20 players in a class count toward the rankings before the lowest rated players start to fall out of the equation and replaced by higher point value players for the sake of calculation. For the sake of full disclosure, there was a change to the Rivals formula within the last decade, honestly simplifying the process of figuring out points but it is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison. But seven of the nine classes ahead of this one were either in the 2010s or 2020s, really showing the recent strength of Ohio State's national recruiting approach and how strong the brand has been. For the sake of moving along, we will save a lot of that discussion for a more-detailed piece on all of this, what we are focused on now is talking about where this class could end up. Ohio State's top recruiting class from a "points" standpoint is the class of 2018, a class where the Buckeyes finished No. 2 in the nation with 3,192 points, 114 points more than the No. 2 class of 2017. If you take a snapshot from the class of 2017, at this point of the cycle (April 16th) the Buckeyes were sitting with just five commits, only one from in-state. It was not until December, just two months before signing day (there was no early NSD in this class). that this class would really see its numbers swell with six players committing during that month and then another five players from January 2018 until the actual singing day, meaning that 11 of the 26 players would come on board in the final two-plus months. Obviously things are different in this current day and age with a December signing period, an accelerated recruiting calendar and just an aggressive approach on the recruiting trail. Don't confuse that with a "hard sell" approach to put recruits on the spot and offering a "go or get off the pot" pitch that generally results in a rash of decommits once emotions cool down. One of the biggest determining factors as to where this class will end up will be how deep will Ohio State go on the numbers. While each year has experts wrestling with those numbers, Ohio State always figures out how to make the numbers work and stay at/under the 85 scholarship cap for Division I-FBS football. In the last 20 classes, Ohio State has had less than 20 signees just five times and while that was the case in a 17-man class in 2019, prior to that you have to go all the way back to 2010 for a sub-20-man class. For the sake of argument, let's just say that Ohio State will get to 25 players in this class. What is the 'magic number' that Ohio State needs to get to in order to secure the top class? Nobody is quite sure, we have seen two classes surpass the 3400-point mark and it would be safe to say that getting to around 3450 should be the sweet spot, but it is a constantly moving goalpost as it is not a number that is solely dependent upon what Ohio State does as other teams are putting classes together. We will plug some names in just for the sake of argument in the next section.

Could Emeka Egbuka (pictured) and fellow Washingtonian J.T. Tuimoloau follow Gee Scott Jr to Ohio State?

2 - A historic pace - Part 2 Okay, we opened things up by saying that Ohio State certainly has the potential of taking the top spot in the recruiting rankings, but there is a long way to go as the Buckeyes will still need to figure out how to get another 1,000-points in the team rankings to likely secure that spot. That's a lot of points, especially when you consider that more than 25 schools in the team rankings did not break 1,000-points last season with their signed classes. Of course we are also talking about smaller programs that generally don't do well in rankings purposes with classes almost entirely of two-stars with an occasional three-star thrown in there. Our experts will miss and we have seen some of these lowly two-stars go on to have successful collegiate and NFL careers, but it just goes to show that 1,000 points is a lot of ground to cover. One thing that will help is the fact that there are only 14 five-stars in the system right now and that number will expand to the range of at/around 30. Kyle McCord, Jakalin Johnson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tunmise Adeleye will all be in consideration for five-star status with a strong senior season (that is also a million-dollar question, what will the high school season look like in 2020, but that is a different story). Ohio State is not going to have to stand pat at just 16 players though, so they are not going to need to find 1,000 points just out of player bumps and things of that nature. There are plenty of players who are highly ranked that the Buckeyes are considered either the favorite or co-favorite for including guys like J.T. Tuimoloau (4th), Emeka Egbuka (11th), Hudson Wolfe (38th) and Tywone Malone (41st) just to name a few. Throw in the potential of a shocker with someone like Tony Grimes (13th) or a Raesjon Davis (48th) and things can really move. Now, there are always going to be players that emerge as the season goes on and while we might not see the traditional camp offer this year with the lack of camps, we don't want to drill down too much on the names that are hot right now in April versus where we could be in six months, but let's just have a little fun by plugging a few names in the equation. It would be a perfect storm but not completely out of the realm of possible for Ohio State to land the following seven of Egbuka, Tuimoloau, Malone, Wolfe, JC Latham, Troy Stellato and Jager Burton. Right there, that gets Ohio State to a class of 23 players, theoretically with two more spots to go and 3,387 points. That is just 79 points off of that 1,000-points that we were trying to find based on the top-20 players in the class. With bonus points of players moving into five-star status, that could just be made up there very easily. Yes, there are going to be those that say that "once a kid commits to Ohio State, he gets dropped in the rankings". We are not going to have that argument at this point, because every fanbase feels that Rivals hates them and has a "grudge" against their recruits. The point we are making is that we have not picked any huge leaps to land in the Ohio State class in this mock class and it almost has Ohio State across the finish line. That is not going to stop Alabama, UGA and Clemson all from adding to their classes as well and a school like Georgia is in good shape with a fair number of five-stars in the current rankings. Just wait until Alabama wakes up and starts recruiting like it normally does, it won't be sitting at one recruit for long. But there is reason to be optimistic that Ohio State will land the nation's top class. Read further to our weekly prediction for more on that.

3 - Basketball movement Since we last talked about basketball a week ago, Ohio State has added a final piece to the 13 scholarship player roster with the addition of Abel Porter from Utah State. While his stats don't necessarily excite the most jaded of Ohio State basketball fans, he does provide Ohio State with a solid back-up point guard to take pressure off of CJ Walker and Duane Washington and while it remains to be seen if he will be a 10-minute player or a 17-minute player, it does help the Buckeyes solidify numbers. This week we also learned that former Ohio State player DJ Carton will play next year at Marquette and Luther Muhammad will play at Arizona State. Welcome to the day and age of transfers. It is not something that everyone who watches the sport is happy with, but it is the place that we are at. Many people are quick to say that this amount of transfers is not good for any team and how it will keep Ohio State from taking the next step. During a conference call this week. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann offered up his view. "Let's take a look at say, the Final Four teams from 2007-2010. Of those final four teams, there was one four-year transfer that started, and that was Ron Lewis," Holtmann said. "That was an Ohio State player. If you fast forward that to the previous four years, 13 four-year transfers started on Final Four teams. I think the reality is this has been changing for a number of years." Obviously at this point, everyone just wants to the world to return to a level of normalcy, one that will have sports in it, but we don't know when that will be. But it will be interesting to see what this basketball team looks like once team activities are allowed to resume, whenever that may be.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

Jeff Okudah won't have to wait long to hear his named called at the NFL Draft (Kevin Noon)

1 - How many will be drafted? The NFL Draft is a week away and we will have one more opportunity in the 3-2-1 to talk about it next week but people are starting to put out their final mock drafts and interest for Ohio State fans is really ramping up. We know that Chase Young and Jeff Okudah will not have to put in long nights next Thursday with Young being a pretty sure lock to go No. 2 overall to Washington and there maybe being a little drama if Detroit decides to trade down from the No. 3 pick, but even if the Lions end up No. 5 or No. 6, Okudah should still be there as the Lions desperately need a top-corner. But then what? We could rattle off a list of players that will assuredly be drafted with guys like Damon Arnette, Malik Harrison, Da'Von Hamilton, Jonah Jackson and others making that list. What about guys like Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack? They are not making all of the mocks as someone going in the seven rounds of the draft? What about the guys who did not go to the combine like BB Landers, Jashon Cornell and Branden Bowen? Have teams seen enough of them and been able to check off boxes to take a shot with them on day three? Next week we will make our draft predictions as to who will go and in what round, but something interesting to talk about over the next week-plus.

2 - Who's next? The majority of this piece has been dedicated to talking about recruiting and we will ask a question here, who will be next to commit on the football side of things? Will it be a 2021 or could Ohio State get its first 2022? It really appears that all of Ohio State's efforts right now are focused on 2021 but that does not mean that there is not a lot of work going into 2022. Could recently offered CJ Hicks be the next man up? He has a lot of time before he would need to decide but there was a time and place where that first commit to an Ohio State class would come from a player in the state of Ohio. Jack Sawyer pulled off that feat in the current class and we like Hicks to be the first in 2022 to commit, but maybe not yet. How about in 2021? Could JC Latham be next to go? Ohio State has made him a priority, it seems as if Latham really likes Ohio State. If this shutdown drags out longer, could he pull the trigger? How about Kamar Wilcoxson? He really seems to like Ohio State but would it be better to wait for a potential visit there and see things play out, especially since he has been committed a couple of times, only to go back on the market? How about someone like Troy Stellato? He has been down to a final two of Ohio State and Clemson for some time now. Could he just get to a point where he is ready to make a call? It seems to be pretty wide open as to who will be next. Let's be honest, while I expected Tunmise Adeleye to be part of the Ohio State class, I had no idea that it was going to go down on Wednesday. Better just keep it locked in here so you don't miss any of the latest news.

ONE PREDICTION: Ohio State will win the national recruiting title this year and a national championship in the next two seasons