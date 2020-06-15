BuckeyeGrove - 3-2-1: A work in progress

Voluntary workouts have been going on for a week and all reports out of the WHAC have been positive, even if the coaches have not been able to be around the players as the strength coaches put them through their paces. Not every school has been doing it as well as Ohio State however and that does make people nervous as a college football season will be contingent on everyone doing a good job, not just one team or one conference. And workouts are all well and good, but fans are excited to know that teams are able to workout with the coaches and a plan is in place for that as well, as we will tell you in a minute. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at the business as getting back to a world with sports and what that might look like.

1 - Not everyone has it all together So far, so good at Ohio State but the same can't be said everywhere as programs are starting to open up for voluntary workouts. The University of Houston had opened up and now is closed after reports of six athletes testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

There are reasons why we are seeing schools and facilities putting such strict protocols into place, but there is no uniform set of plans in place for every member of the NCAA to follow and that certainly has fans of college football, and just every day life, concerned if some places are not following the same steps as others. Some schools have announced numbers of athletes who have tested positive either coming in the door or along the way, Ohio State has not been on board with that step however, though it could be safe to say that Ohio State's policies that were put into place are among some of the most detailed from across the country. This is just not something localized to the greater-Houston area either, 10 athletes at Iowa State tested positive, two of them football players. Several other schools are still in the process of welcoming athletes back on campus and going through quarantines and things of that nature before opening up their workout facilities to small groups either on the 15th or 22nd of the month. The point is, we are not done hearing about cases but we are also dealing with an instance where there are just a lot of student-athletes from the ages of 18-22 that felt healthy, were never tested, up until now. Many could have been asymptomatic all along, but as more people get tested, the sample size grows and the numbers stand to rise. Ultimately, schools cannot get away with 'not testing' like Houston tried to do. We need to move these numbers out of the shadows, regardless of the cost of testing to an athletic department, quarantine those who show up with a positive test and try and keep everyone on as much of a level playing field as possible when it comes to standards and practices as college football works toward taking another large step of reopening.

2 - Return to play There had been a lot of talk about what a "return to play" schedule would look like for college football. Would we see eight weeks, six weeks, four weeks, would it even matter? With the loss of spring practice time, supervised offseason strength and conditioning and what ended up being months away from the program where coaches, nutritionists and other support staff carefully monitor and schedule activities/meals/etc for these student athletes, nobody should expect rosters of 105 (85 on scholarship) to walk in and not have missed a beat. Earlier this past week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports learned that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee passed recommendations that would allow coaches to begin formally working with their teams on July 13th. This recommendation is being passed on to the Division I Council and a vote should take play during that June 17th meeting. What does this mean? It would allow teams to have coaches engaging in film study with players, something that is not permissible during this time of voluntary workouts, within the framework of the eight-hour weeks that would eventually shift into 20-hour weeks on July 24th, allowing teams to start physically getting ready for the rigors of preparing for the season. This would all lead to the start of training camp on August 7th. Provisions would be put into place for teams that start the season before September 5th, in essence playing in zero-week games. There is still no real guidance in terms of what practice would look like under the constraints of social distancing, but as players at Ohio State were asked to sign waivers before returning to campus according to documents first acquired by the Columbus Dispatch via public records request, everyone knows that practices won't be able to occur with small groups of nine or 10 players when there are 22 players on the field at a given time. Fortunately, plans seem to be in place to get back to a practice schedule and the details have plenty of time to be worked out.

3 - A trio of All-Americans As we get ready to enter the summer we will be entering "award watch list" season soon. With the lack of college football news over the past couple of months, other than the fact that college football was "closed", there will be even more attention paid to these lists as everyone is hopeful that a season can get underway without any delay or interruption along the way. The Walter Camp Foundation was ahead of the curve and has already announced its preseason All-Americans and a trio of Buckeyes have made the cut as either first or second-teamers. 50 players comprised the two teams that the Walter Camp Foundation put out and 33 different schools were represented from across eight different conferences. Wyatt Davis was named to the first-team for the Buckeyes and the junior offensive guard already has several All-American offers to his credit after being named a first-team selection by the AP, CBS Sports and The Sporting News. He will help solidify one of the nation's top offensive lines in 2020 and will be facing the NFL question at the end of this upcoming season as he will be draft eligible. Quarterback Justin Fields is named to the second-team and should be on the short list of every quarterback and player of the year award in 2020. Last season Fields threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season and will be considered one of the favorites to win the award this season. This will be his second (and likely final) season within the Ohio State program after starting out his career at Georgia. Cornerback Shaun Wade certainly would have heard his name called in the NFL Draft earlier this year but opted to come back to school for one more season. The RS-Junior already has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List and will be on all of the defensive player of the year award this season. Wade has played in 27 games over the past two seasons and if things go to plan, should end up on many/most/all postseason All-American lists and with a tree of his very own in the Buckeye Grove in the shadow of Ohio Stadium.

1 - When do we get our next update from Ohio State? Last week we were treated to a chance to see the athletes arrive at the WHAC for their first day of workouts and that of course left everyone wanting more. To Ohio State's credit, we have had a decent amount of conference calls along the way to keep Buckeye Nation in the loop with how things are going during these uncertain times. Now that athletes are back on campus and while the coaches are not able to directly watch what is going on, there is no less of a desire for everyone involved to hear how things are going and find out what the next steps in the plan are for Ohio State football and athletics in general. At the time of writing this, there are no calls or outdoor press conferences on the books but if we had to guess, something might happen this week, at least in terms of just touching base with the local media and updating a few things. It can't come soon enough for the football-starved members of BuckeyeNation as well as those tasked with writing daily content about this team.

2 - What happens if things break down? A little earlier we talked about the issues going on at the University of Houston and Iowa State. Ole Miss had reports of multiple positive cases as well but it was later learned that the number was smaller but several others were quarantined for being in close quarters with those who had tested positive. What will things look like if a team sees a run of positive cases move rapidly through a roster? Will injury reports moving forward (until the days of a vaccine) have to account for "quarantines" or things of that nature? As the NBA and NHL look to tighten the circles around their athletes and either play in two hub cities (NHL) or in one place like Orlando (NBA), what does this mean for NCAA athletics? Coursework is still being administered in a distance learning model for the summer semester, but what happens when the entire student body is back on campus? And not just the Ohio State campus, but campuses across the nation? Color this question in for next week and the week after that and for months, as there is no real answer that can be given today or the next day.

ONE PREDICTION: On campus recruiting won't start until Sept. 1st