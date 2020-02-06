We are now two cycles into the "two NSD" model of college football recruiting and it is pretty obvious that the December signing day has overtaken and rendered the February signing day largely irrelevant outside of a few players on the national radar. Ohio State did sign one player on the traditional signing day with Cameron Martinez but he had been committed since July of 2019 and just took a pause as Ohio State went through a coaching change that ultimately saw the departure of Jeff Hafley and Ohio State bringing Kerry Coombs back into the fold after a two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at how National Signing Day has changed here recently and offer up our suggestion on how to change the calendar further, plus we talk some more about the return of Coombs after our first official chance to talk with him as well as a big win on the road for the Ohio State men's basketball team. All of that and more.



THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Breaking down some NSD thoughts That was really solidified when Cameron Martinez took to social media a few short days ago to announce that he was 100-percent committed to Ohio State and would follow through with his anticipated signing with the Buckeyes to officially become the 25th and final member of the class of 2020. The Buckeyes were still talking with some other players along the way, can't get caught flat-footed, but Ohio State is right at that 85-man scholarship limit (currently over, pre-attrition) and could not find a way to really maneuver any other players into the class, knowing that each new player in would mean that there would be the need to move someone out to be at 85 by the start of fall camp. Sure, Jake Seibert has been mentioned as a grayshirt candidate (count him against the 2021 class with some roster management moves) and head coach Ryan Day did say there was still some flexibility there on that front, but one thing cannot be debated. Ohio State will be at 85 when Ohio State needs to be at 85. The Buckeyes are never going to find out what the NCAA rules say about a program trying to cross the threshold over that limit, and while fans may worry each year about 'what does this mean?' we can assure you that it will never, ever happen where Ohio State, or any program for that matter, would try and test the NCAA rules and see what dominoes would start to fall if that rule were tested. As we continue with our 'free flowing' ideas about recruiting in general, a lot has been made of what really makes a December signing day really an 'early' signing period. Sure, it is what, six or seven weeks before the traditional signing period, but is that really early? A lot of people in the industry have questioned it and spoken out loud about really making it an early period and having it fall before the senior seasons of these players for high school. If this is about "benefitting the student athletes" then why would you not do that and free them up to enjoy their final year (or half-year for mid-year enrollees) of high school and take recruiting off the table. Of course there would need to be some sort of measures in place to protect the recruits/signees from the certain attrition that happens every year as coaches move on to new jobs, to the unemployment lines and such. This of course would create a lot of concerns about the recruits being locked into a program and potentially having no recourse to move if their coach, who is not locked into anything, moves on to a new job or has that decision made for them. But one thing is for certain, the numbers don't lie when you look at the amount of players who are signing early. And in a lot of ways it puts a handful of programs at a disadvantage when it comes to that December run to try and lock down a class for teams that are in conference championship games, not allowing them to get on the road and recruit. Now, if this is some sort of parity measure, then call it so. But for now, it just puts a handful of programs into some tight quarters and while nobody is going to shed many tears over the same couple of teams that win their league, year-in and year-out, it is a real problem, even if people are not going to come out and blast it from on high. "I think with playing a championship game and you have one week to go out on the road as a head coach and one of those, two of those are going to be some of those award nights and you have to go see 14 mid-year guys from coast to coast when you recruit nationally like we do, it's almost impossible," Day said on Wednesday morning. " I think that's very hard. What it's done it's taken a lot of pressure off of January. What January has become is what old spring recruiting used to be." It would make a lot of sense to move the early signing period to July, before the start of fall practice for teams. It would allow teams to lock-in on players that they are 100-percent in on and want to get signed. If you want more time to see a player play in his senior year? Wait until February. There is nothing wrong with the existing signing period and this would also do a better job of splitting the number of players who sign during each period. As an early NSD was being talked about, many SEC schools were 100-percent against that because several schools in that league (and even in the ACC when Florida State was still signing top classes) would wait until December to start looking at many late-bloomers and would poach committed kids to other programs. We can't sort out all of the issues right now, especially in this column, but this December signing period is not working as intended, at least in our opinion. But change is slow. "I think we're still trying to adjust the calendar," Day added. "I think we have to be careful about making any more adjustments until this gets settled and we figure out what this model looks like here and really a five-year window is my opinion."

2 - Coombs in his own words We will have plenty more on the return of Kerry Coombs to Ohio State after our first extended opportunity to speak with him on Wednesday and won't go too deep at this point, but there is no denying that there is a great deal of excitement around his return to Columbus. You can see about half of his comments above when he spoke in the team room of the WHAC to the assembled media (he would go on for a more informal scrum on the indoor fields and we will have more on that later as well) in the video above. He would go on to talk about how he is a better coach and better man than he was just a few short years ago, why he jumped at the opportunity to return to Ohio State and a whole lot more. It was no surprise that his name was immediately attached to the Ohio State vacancy as soon as it became open, it was a poorly kept secret and many industry insiders were all over it as soon as the dots were there to connect. But even with that, everyone kept their space as Coombs was working hard with the Titans to try and get to the Super Bowl, and while that journey came up a game short before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champs in the AFC Championship Game, Coombs was appreciative in how the media handled things in regards to the whole situation. And in a day where people are very critical of how the media handles just about anything, it was a refreshing change of pace. "I just want to tell you guys how much I appreciate your professionalism. This was a long process," Coombs said. "You had opportunities to do things that might have been less professional than the way you were, and the manner in which you handled things in this entire process. "Some of you reached out some of you didn't, and I get all of that. I just want you to know how much I appreciate that. I value your professionalism and the way you guys do your work, it meant a lot to me and and enabled me to do my job and finish as well as we did and as well as we could in my other job."

It was a fine line where everyone was pretty sure that Coombs was coming while everyone managed to toe the line without crossing it in jumping the gun. It will be one of those things that will go underreported and soon forgotten, but at least at this point, it is something that we were happy to share with our readers.



3 - Road warriors? Well, maybe it is a bit early to call anyone that, but the Buckeyes went up to Ann Arbor (Mich.) and took care of business, even if it was about as back-and-forth of a game as we have seen in some time with 19 lead changes and it went down to the final moments for the Buckeyes to come out with the win over the Wolverines. This is the type of game that Ohio State would have absolutely lost in January. Ohio State had moments during its losing streak where it would come to that pivotal moment where it could navigate the adversity or fall victim to it. On Tuesday night, the Buckeyes more than answered the call. Now Ohio State has nine games left in the regular season and there is so much left on the table. Well, a Big Ten regular season title is pretty much off the table, but as Ohio State currently sits in three games behind Illinois and Maryland for the top of the league the Buckeyes have plenty of opportunity to climb out of 10th place (tied with Indiana) and move out of the first day of action of the B1G Tourney, coming soon in March. In Ohio State's next nine games, four of them are against teams that are .500 or worse in conference play (for the sake of fairness, Ohio State is below-.500 at 5-6 currently) and two more of the games are against teams who are only 7-5 in the league. Five of those nine games are going to be at home, a place where Ohio State is 11-2 this season. The big thing is that Ohio State's road schedule is entirely navigatable. It all starts with a trip to Madison (Wisc.) where the Buckeyes will take on the Badgers, a team that Ohio State fell at home to by four points in a game that the Buckeyes should have won. The Badgers are losers of three of their last four and coming off an 18-point loss at Minnesota. After home games against Rutgers and Purdue, Ohio State will then head to Iowa, and while the Hawkeyes are in the top-25, they ran into a buzzsaw against Purdue this week and yes, they will have some time to right the ship, there is definitely a path to win there if the Buckeyes can find an answer for Luka Garza. The Huskers are the Huskers and while you never want to take any game for granted in the Big Ten, especially on the road, Fred Hoiberg has himself a challenge right now with a transitional roster that is nowhere close to being competitive yet. And then there is Michigan State, which certainly appears to be Ohio State's biggest challenge on paper, but as the final game of the season, you just never know. Now, if Ohio State reverts back to January form in its home games, this is all a moot point, but even with all of the adversity that this team has faced along the way, this season is far from done.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Will any mid-year enrollees lose their black stripe in the spring? As we got long-winded up top, we will speed things up here. Sitting down with many of the early enrollees on Wednesday, it was easy to forget that all of these players should still be in high school. Many seemed like wily veterans of the interview circuit, just going through the process for yet another time. While that does not show what these guys will look like on the field and how they are adjusting to college life, this certainly is the most impressive group of young players that I have ever seen at this very early point. I am not ready to announce who I think could lose that stripe in the spring practice period that will start in March, I certainly feel that the potential is there. Of course, there are not written "standards" as to what it takes to lose that black stripe and it is entirely a coaching decision, but these guys already seem to 'get it' and the motivation of leaving the black stripe on many of them over the summer to 'get them to work' does not seem to be needed.

2 - Can Duane build upon his last game? It has been a tumultuous season for Duane Washington to date but he is coming off of a great game against Michigan where he went 7-14 from the floor including 3-6 from beyond the arc, including the biggest basket of the game where Kaleb Wesson found him up top as the Wolverine defense collapsed upon him and hit a wide open three pointer in crunch time. Before that game, Washington had a combined 12 points in his previous two games and had not shot 50-percent or better since Ohio State was routed at Penn State. The question is, can he keep this type of pace up? Washington has been able to string two good games together, and this would be the back end of a two-game stretch but he has not been in double-digit scoring in three games in a row. They need to get to two games here first with a game at Wisconsin on Sunday before they worry about a home game against Rutgers, but the Buckeyes have been searching for that secondary scorer. The importance of Washington is that much more apparent with the temporary departure of DJ Carton as Washington is being asked to pick up some of the point guard responsibilities along with CJ Walker. This is the time that Washington has to be able to answer the call. The phone is ringing, will he be able to answer it?

ONE PREDICTION: The Buckeyes will finish the 2021 cycle with a top-three class