2022 is already well underway.

While the Ohio State coaching staff may still be looking to see how exactly their roster will look and if any holes need to be filled ahead of the fall, much of the attention has been and will continue to be on their 2023 class and replicating the success the Buckeyes had this past year on the recruiting trail.

How will the class look 12 months from now heading into Early Signing Day?

Well, I am about to tell you because I am here to make 23 way-too-early predictions for the '23 class.

Sound like a lot and perhaps a little too bold? Yeah, it does to me too, but nonetheless, we will have some fun with it.

Rivals currently has 94 Ohio State offers out for the 2023 class. Out of those, three are already currently committed to Ohio State, and 10 are committed elsewhere; just to give some perspective on the amount of names out there to track, though not even all 81 uncommitted offers are likely being considered "live" prospects.

Also with the recent coaching staff changes, especially the way the defensive side has transformed, I would be expecting more offers to come and current offered prospects to slip down.

Nevertheless let's give this a shot and see what we can come up with.