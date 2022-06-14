2025 WR Jaime Ffrench earns Ohio State offer after strong first impression
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jaime Ffrench already has had the attention of many of the top programs around the country including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Miami.
But there was one offer he was waiting for, and it was the reason why he came to Columbus Tuesday afternoon.
The 2025 wide receiver always wanted to play at Ohio State.
But Ohio State had no idea who he was.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news