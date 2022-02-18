FINDLAY, Ohio — Ryan Montgomery was not the star of the show Thursday afternoon. That was his brother, Luke Montgomery: sitting at a table in the middle of a filled Findlay High School gym waiting to see where the 2023 offensive tackle would commit.

Thursday wasn’t about the 2025 quarterback. He was a part of Luke Montgomery’s support group, shedding a pullover to show an Ohio State shirt when his brother did.

And that's how he wanted it.

But standing directly behind Luke as he officially ended his recruitment, it was not lost on Ryan Montgomery that he was next in line, that the attention of where he would end up was on him now.

It’s something Luke Montgomery kicked off himself at his own commitment ceremony.