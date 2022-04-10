MASSILLON, Ohio — Ryan Montgomery knew Ryan Day wasn’t at the Elite 11 Regional camp to only see him.

The Ohio State head coach was at Massillon Washington High School with his son RJ, watching him run through drills, while spending some time watching the 2025 Findlay quarterback.

“I saw him over there, and I was like, ‘Oh shoot, it’s Coach Day,’” Montgomery said. “But I just acted like he wasn’t here and I just performed like my best.”