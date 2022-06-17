In the span of seven days, Ryan Montgomery camped both for the Ohio State men’s basketball team and for the football program, participating in the Buckeyes’ 7-on-7 competitions Thursday.

Instead of head coach Chris Holtmann watching from the sidelines, the 2025 quarterback from Findlay, Ohio said Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis watched and gave advice to him “pretty much” the entire afternoon.

“Ohio State's a great place. Where else would you want to go to have a camp with your teammates?” Montgomery said. “Obviously, the most important thing right now is, as a team, we're getting better and we're learning still. It was really fun to get out here and compete.”