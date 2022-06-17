Jadon Perlotte knew he was going to get an offer from Ohio State. He just needed to get to campus.

He’s already built a relationship with safeties coach Perry Eliano and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, each coming to watch the 2025 inside linebacker a few times at Buford High School in Georgia. And he’s already gotten the attention of many high-level programs across the country, like LSU, Michigan and in-state Georgia.

But Eliano wanted to see him in person, imploring the 6-foot-4, 195-pound linebacker to get to Columbus.

After camping with Ohio State last week, after shining in the one-on-one drills, showing off his patience and his ability to lock opposing running backs and tight ends down, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made sure Perlotte stuck around for a bit for a meeting with head coach Ryan Day.

“‘You did really good today,’” Perlotte remembers hearing from Knowles, saying that he and Day needed to see him.

“‘It would be worth the trip up here.’”