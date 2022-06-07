2025 DE Austin Alexander recounts ‘surreal’ camp at Ohio State
Defensive end Austin Alexander has just two offers after one season of high school football: Eastern Kentucky and Liberty.
The 2025 defensive end came to Ohio State Monday in search of his next offer.
“I feel like I'm putting in the work and coaches just aren't showing what I think I'm putting out,” Alexander said after his recruiting camp workout. “It's a process and I understand that. It would just be so relieving.”
