Christian Bentancur came to Ohio State Wednesday wanting an offer. He wasn’t sure if it would come.

The 2024 tight end came to campus Tuesday, touring the facilities and grabbing dinner with tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson before participating in a private workout Wednesday morning.

In front of Wilson, Bentancur showed off his speed and flexibility along with his mechanics and catching skills. He did enough, adding Ohio State to an offer list that includes Cincinnati, Michigan and Wisconsin.