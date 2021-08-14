Recruiting in the 2024 cycle is not yet a huge talking point given how early it is, but the Buckeyes have already dished out offers to over a half-dozen rising sophomores.

Nearly half of those prospects hail from one high school: St. John Bosco in Bellflower (California). One of the recruits in possession of an offer from Ryan Day’s program is Peyton Woodyard, who made the trek to Columbus alongside several teammates back in mid-June.

Woodyard spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how that visit went, what Matt Barnes told him, and his thoughts on Ohio State’s success with producing defensive backs to the NFL.

“It went great,” Woodyard said. “Being able to go up to Ohio State, check out the school and see how I fit into the system. Talking to Coach Barnes and Coach Coombs. Being able to see Ohio State from a player’s point of view by talking to Kourt Williams. Also, the Bosco connection to Ohio State, I definitely see it being a pipeline.”