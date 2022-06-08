Safety Maurice Williams may live in Texas, but he loves the snow.

Williams ranks as the No. 63 recruit in the 2024 Rivals 250 and is the third-best safety in the class. Despite the excess of sun and lack of snow Tuesday, Williams said the reason he traveled to Ohio State and camped is much more than weather.

“Everybody says it's the real DBU, so I had to come see that out for myself,” Williams said.