2024 SAF Maurice Williams impressed by ‘great atmosphere’ at Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Safety Maurice Williams may live in Texas, but he loves the snow.
Williams ranks as the No. 63 recruit in the 2024 Rivals 250 and is the third-best safety in the class. Despite the excess of sun and lack of snow Tuesday, Williams said the reason he traveled to Ohio State and camped is much more than weather.
“Everybody says it's the real DBU, so I had to come see that out for myself,” Williams said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news