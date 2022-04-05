2024 Rivals100 WR Jeremiah Smith tabs official with Ohio State after visit
The spring months have been extremely busy for 2024 receiver Jeremiah Smith. The offer sheet for the Chaminade-Madonna four-star continues to grow, now nearing 30, and his comfort level being aroun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news