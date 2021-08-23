Stacy Gage is building a strong resume as an underclassman.

Gage, a product out of IMG Academy who is originally from Tampa (Florida), is already in possession of nearly two dozen offers. Some of the programs that have given him the green light thus far are Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and USC.

On Saturday, The Ohio State University joined the mix as well following a solid outing by Gage in IMG's season opener victory against American Heritage last week.

"It felt good," Gage told BuckeyeGrove when reacting to the offer. "I've been talking with Coach Tony Alford for a long time. Talking with him for about a month or so. He was telling me he wanted to see a little bit more, and I know I just had to do it in one game. After that, I sent him the film, he loved it and he offered me right on the spot."