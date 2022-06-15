2024 RB Jordan Marshall earns impactful offer from Ohio State
Jordan Marshall’s goal was to get an offer from Ohio State Tuesday afternoon. But he had to follow the same advice he always followed.
“My coaches always told me to go out there and do your thing and good things will happen, good news will come,” the 2024 three-star running back out of Cincinnati said. “I just went out there and did my best.”
And it led to where he thought it would lead, joining four-stars Anthony Carrie and Stacy Gage as running backs Ohio State has offered in the 2024 class.
But it was something Marshall could sense throughout his camp with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.
