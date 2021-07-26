Ryan Day and his staff are continuing to set themselves up to excel with quarterback recruiting for years to come.

Once Quinn Ewers signs his Letter of Intent, the program will have signed a top-three player at the position in each of the last three recruiting cycles (the other two being C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord).

With some of the nation’s top wide receivers and running backs also joining the fold, Ohio State is an attractive destination for elite signal callers.

One of the many quarterbacks that is intrigued by the prospect of suiting up for the team is Jadyn Davis. Davis, who reeled in an offer from the coaches last month after attending their June 22 camp, tells BuckeyeGrove that he’ll be back for this Thursday’s cookout.

“Just getting back to Columbus. I loved when I went up there earlier in the summer,” Davis said of returning to the school this week. “Just getting back up there and rekindling with the coaches. Talking with Coach Dennis again and Coach Day. Also, meeting up with my boys that are on the team currently. Just an overall great experience when I get up there and meet the coaches again.”