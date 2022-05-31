2024 prospect Mike Matthews updates recruitment after huge spring

Rivals caught up with Matthews to get the latest on his recruitment following his busy spring.

The product of Parkview High School in Georgia has added offers from some of the nation's top programs this spring. Georgia , Texas A&M , Michigan , Oklahoma , USC , Auburn , and Ohio State have all offered Matthews in recent months. Some schools see him as a receiver, while others view him as a future defensive back.

On which schools are standing out most at this point: "Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson even though I didn’t get offered yet, schools like that, and Notre Dame."

On which schools are recruiting him at safety as opposed to receiver: "Pretty much all of them. But some schools like Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame, they don’t really care what position I come, they just want me there."

On Ohio State and the school's tradition of sending defensive backs to the NFL: "It’s crazy, I like how it is. They want me for safety too. It really stands out. That’s where I can make money at, really."

On Oklahoma: "They see me as a safety too. I like it, I like how it’s coming."

On Texas A&M: "They want me at safety. Just another school, top-tier, good culture and atmosphere, stuff like that."

On Notre Dame: "I like them too. They probably would have been my first big offer. I really like how they had faith in me from the start. We’ve been building a relationship and stuff like that."

On how much that long-standing relationship means: "It really means a lot. For them, like I said, they were my first. Just showing how they’ve got faith in me and how they believe in my abilities. That’s kind of like a day one person that you have."

On Georgia: "I just like how they are in general. I went on an unofficial visit back in March. It really made me feel like I’m at home. I like how Coach Kirby (Smart) runs the practices and how it is."