COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Hamilton didn’t think he’d get to camp at Ohio State or work out in front of its coaches.

The 2024 three-star offensive lineman realized what he didn’t expect to come true during the Buckeyes’ football camp Tuesday. The Avon, Ohio, native came with his family, including his father, and said the morning session was a fun experience.

“Growing up, seventh, eighth grade, people are like, 'Oh, you're probably not going to be very good. You'll never go D-1,’” Hamilton said. “Getting to come out here and actually show what I have, pretty special to me.”