2024 Offered LB Recaps Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Saturday, the Buckeye staff welcomed on campus, 2024 offered Linebacker, Edwin Spillman. Edwin, out of Lipscomb Academy (TN) had a chance to take in the whole experience in Columbus on Saturday....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news