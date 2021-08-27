Ohio State is still very much early on in their pursuit of 2024 prospects, with there being less than double digit members of the class in possession of an offer from the program.

The first sophomore recruit to receive the green light from the Buckeyes was Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Viliamu-Asa, who hails from St. John Bosco in Bellflower (California), became an option for Ryan Day’s staff back in April.

This marked the eighth offer for Viliamu-Asa in his recruitment, and it’s safe to say he was more than pleased to see tOSU join the mix.

“It was crazy,” Viliamu-Asa told BuckeyeGrove. “It was probably my biggest offer at that point. It was a big moment in my life. I was real grateful to receive an offer.”