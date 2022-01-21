Myles Graham did not expect an offer from Ohio State. He didn’t even know the Buckeye coaching staff was watching him.

So when he was pulled out of class at Woodward Academy in College Park Georgia and saw head coach Ryan Day, he was floored.

The conversation itself was simple. Day asked Graham if he knew anything about Ohio State, responding that he loved the atmosphere and the fans, everything. This level was nothing new to the 2024 outside linebacker, already holding offers from Alabama, Texas and Georgia, but this one still felt different.