2024 four-star OG Eddy Pierre-Louis grabs Ohio State's attention
Eddy Pierre-Louis has an idea of what his recruitment could look like years before it officially started.
The 2024 four-star guard out of Tampa watched his brother Richard Gouriage, who navigated 27 offers as a four-star offensive tackle in the 2018 class, and ended up at Florida, where he’s started for the last two seasons.
It’s what made Pierre-Louis feel he can get to that level himself.
“Seeing my brother play at the next level, the high D1 level, it’s truly inspiring seeing him work very hard,” Pierre-Louis told Scarlet and Gray Report. “He teaches me things to work on my craft and helps me get better. It’s like a little booster, just builds me up a little bit.”
