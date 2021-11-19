2024 Four-Star Linebacker Excited to See Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Buckeye Staff is set to host yet another Four-Star prospect this weekend, this one being the 2024 linebacker out of Jefferson HS (GA), Sammy Brown. Brown is set to fly into Columbus on Friday a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news