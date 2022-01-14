2024 four-star Landen Thomas talks Ohio State offer, role of tight end
Landen Thomas was moved to tight end in his first year of high school. He was a wide receiver in middle school, bigger than everyone else on the field, leading quarterbacks to just throw the ball u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news